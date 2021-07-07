Turkey / Kyrgyzstan: interpretation of a Turkish-Kyrgyz educator

(Berlin) Turkish and Kyrgyz authorities kidnapped, forcibly disappeared and extrajudicially transferred a Turkish and Kyrgyz national living in Bishkek to Turkey, Human Rights Watch said today. The actions included flagrant violations of international and national law.

Orhan nand, director of a network of prestigious schools in Kyrgyzstan, is the latest victim of a series of cases in which Turkish intelligence services have been implicated in the illegal transfer of people to Turkey from countries around the world. Those targeted are believed to be linked to the movement of US-based Sunni cleric Fethullah Glen. The Turkish government views the Glen movement as a terrorist organization responsible for the July 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

The kidnapping, enforced disappearance and illegal transport of Orhan Nandi to Turkey from Kyrgyzstan once again demonstrate Ankara’s ruthless disregard for the rule of law in general and the most basic standards of international law, said said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. This nand, a Turkish-Kyrgyz dual national, could be kidnapped and missing for weeks on Kyrgyz soil, only to be illegally deported from the country by Turkish intelligence services, suggests the Kyrgyz government is unwilling or unable to stand up in Ankara or directly in collusion. with them.

On July 5, 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan ad to media that Turkish intelligence services had brought and to Turkey, where he was brought to justice, showing video footage of him handcuffed in front of Turkish flags. nand had been missing from Bishkek since May 31, apparently kidnapped in his car, which was found abandoned. He remained missing until Erdoan’s announcement. His wife’s allegations that he was held for weeks at the Turkish embassy in Bishkek after his kidnapping have not been officially confirmed by either Kyrgyz or Turkish authorities.

On July 6, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said in a meeting that the government will demand an early return to Kyrgyzstan. He also said that since 2016 there have been three nand kidnapping attempts, the most recent in early 2021 prevented by the Kyrgyz State Committee on National Security. The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, also on July 6, submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadk Dogan, calling on Turkey to return to Kyrgyzstan and ensure that he is not mistreated in detention, in accordance with the standards of international law. Although there has been no official response, Ambassador Dogan was quoted in the media stating that nand is a turkish citizen.

Civil society groups and other expressed shock at the forced transfer of nands to Turkey, fearing that the Kyrgyz government lack to thoroughly investigate his disappearance. The impartiality of the Kyrgyz security forces has been called into question in this case, in particular the State Committee on National Security, following the Turkish media that the Kyrgyz authorities were partner in crime in the event of enforced disappearance.

It was complicated by new on June 16 that the State Committee had not investigated the kidnapping of Nands, but rather his Kyrgyz citizenship. Although on June 1, President Japarov educated Kyrgyz police and State Committee on National Security to step up search for nand, On June 24, the Bishkek Attorney General’s office confirmed to the legal team of nands wife Reyhan nands that the committee had not been part of the investigative working group.

Over the past five years, dozens of men suspected by Turkish authorities of having links with the Glen movement, living in countries around the world, have been arbitrarily detained and forcibly returned to Turkey. There, they are held on trumped-up terrorism charges in violation of due process rights and international law protecting fundamental rights, including liberty and security, a fair trial, and freedoms of opinion, expression and d ‘association.

In several of these cases, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention hasissued opinions determining that Turkey has subjected men to arbitrary deprivation of liberty. In many cases, as part of the illegal process to force their return to Turkey, the men have been the victims of enforced disappearances.

In an enforced disappearance, a person is deprived of their liberty by or with the consent of state agents, but their detention is refused or their fate is concealed, in violation of legal protections against these blatant forms of detention. arbitrary. As has happened in other such cases, there are serious and credible concerns that Nand, already arbitrarily detained, will face prolonged unlawful pre-trial detention and an unfair trial.

The Turkish government should immediately disclose where nand is being held in Turkey and secure his immediate release, Williamson said. As long as he remains in detention, he must undergo a full and thorough medical examination by an independent doctor in a hospital without the presence of security guards and have urgent access to a lawyer of his choice for his early appearance. before a judge. Kyrgyzstan should take steps to ensure the security and protect the human rights of its citizens and hold to account all those responsible for its kidnapping, enforced disappearance and illegal return to Turkey.