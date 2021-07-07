‘There will never be another Dilip Kumar’: Tributes pour in on actor’s death, Entertainment News





People from all walks of life have expressed their shock as the world of Hindi cinema mourns the death of legendary actor and first bollywood superstar Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar died at Khar Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai at 7:30 a.m. on July 7. He was 98 years old. The veteran actor is survived by his wife Saira Banu. Fans and supporters from India and around the world paid tribute. The news sparked a wave of grief online, with politicians, actors and countless others voicing their grief. “Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a film legend. He was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated. His passing is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. RIP, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a legend of cinema. It was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated. His death is a loss for our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. TO TEAR APART. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021 “For the world, many others can be heroes. For us actors, he was the hero. Dilip Kumar Sir took a whole era of Indian cinema goes with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti, “Akshay Kumar tweeted. For the world, many more can be heroes. For us actors, he was the hero. #DilipKumar Sir took with him a whole era of Indian cinema.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021 Sharing a photo with the veteran actor, Ajay Devgn tweeted: “I have shared many moments with the legend … some very personal, others on stage. Yet nothing really prepared me for his passing. . An institution, a timeless actor. A broken heart. Our condolences to Sairaji #DilipKumar. “ Shared many moments with the legend … some very personal, others on stage. Yet nothing really prepared me for his passing. An institution, a timeless player. Sorry.

Sincere condolences to Sairaji#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021 Rajnath Singh, the Union Defense Minister, paid tribute to Kumar’s talents and achievements in the Indian film industry on Twitter, calling his death a “monumental loss”. “I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to introduce him to the Padma Vibhushan. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor,” he explained. I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan at

him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor. His disappearance is a monumental loss for Indian cinema. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 7, 2021 Director Hansal Mehta posted on Twitter: “The greatest. There will never be another Dilip Kumar.” “My sincere condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come,” tweeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi. My sincere condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630 Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/from-pm-modi-to-akshay-kumar-tributes-pour-in-over-dilip-kumars-death-396349

