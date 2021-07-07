How Xi’s China Made a Nationalist Song and Dance to Mark the CCP’s Centenary and Attract Youth

Text size:

PPeople in China celebrated the centenary of the Communist Party through red tourism, patriotic films and music, all with a dash of propaganda.

The founding day of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) led by Xi Jinping was officially celebrated on July 1, although the first national party congress in 1921 was held from July 23 to August 2, in the former French concession. from Shanghai.

The centennial celebration caused a stir on Chinese social media and mainstream media platforms. The China Communist Party Founding 100 Anniversary hashtag has appeared over 11.7 billion times on the Twitter-like platform Weibo. Other platforms such as WeChat, search engine Baidu, and information platform Phoenixs iFeng have changed their website design to mark the CCP’s centenary.

“Red tourism” a concerted effort

Tourists flocked to the northern city of Yanan in Shaanxi Province, where Mao Zedongs China and his affiliates fought Japanese forces during WWII in 1948, to participate in red tourism. Yanan was transformed in a city of revolutionary museums for the centenary this year.

According to Trip.com, a Chinese online travel portal, tourism at sites associated with party history increased 208 percent year over year.

Since 2005, red tourism has become a central part of the CCP’s anniversary celebrations. Tourists are told the official story of the party’s founding, and everyone from children to the elderly is expected to soak up the party’s history.

A special red tourism form stretches from Shanghai to Jiaxing in Zhejiang Province, where the first NPC took place a boat and the formation of the CCPs was announced. People continue to travel to various red tourist destinations even after the July 1 celebration.

Those born after 95 and 00 become the main force of red tourism, was a hashtag which trending on Weibo. The trend highlights the growing demographic of young tourists, with around 50 percent of visitors going to red tourist spots.

One of these red tourist spots is the cave in Liangjiahe village in Shaanxi province, where President Xi Jinping went to experience peasant life. It was one of Mao Zedong’s campaigns to make urban youth live a farming life. Nowadays, the cave site and the Liangjiahe village site are part red tourist activities solidifying Xis’ own story in the party narrative.

In June, Xi Jinping inaugurated the Chinese Communist Party Museum in Beijing, which had been under construction since 2018. Located in the Chaoyang district, the museum has been at the center of tourist activities. Communist Party members, military and police, regional officials, Beijing-based foreign diplomats and others have visited the museum in large numbers in recent weeks.

An exhibition on the theme of the centenary was also organized at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Wan Chai.

Songs and dances, for young people

China Film Co. Ltd. built a 21-screen movie theater next to the party museum. The theater will show classic red films and party propaganda films all year round. The cinema uses CINITY Cinema System, a technology developed in China that combines 4K, 3D, high definition, high frame rate and high dynamic range.

To mark the centenary, a film entitled 1921 has been freed. This is the founding of the CCP. A-list film cast includes Chinese actors like Wang Renjun, who plays Mao Zedong. The young distribution of the films aims to attract young Chinese people.

The film grossed $ 13 million on the first day of its release. Mainly product by Tencent Pictures, it has made $ 45.4 million so far. Public reaction has been mixed.

Go see, I hope more people understand this period in history and can truly find the answer to your struggle there. Maybe after watching the movie you will know why China is getting stronger! Since 1921, a viewer has posted on Weibo.

This movie is really bad. The characters are in deep trouble. They are down. They don’t remember their lines. They don’t have a clear scene. Better to cut out one version of the Awakening Age, said another.

The 1921 hashtag movie appeared 1.93 billion times on Weibo.

An original song titled 1921 was also produced on the occasion of the centenary. The music was composed by Tian Jingjun and Diao Qing, and Zhang Yan sang the lyrics.

Back to 1921. The red boat has set sail. The bright red party flag. Fly into my heart. I saw 25,000 miles of red footprints. Look at today, 21. Dream of sailing beyond ourselves. The road to trust. Motivation to move forward. I have heard the heartbeat and breathing of 1.4 billion people, say the lyrics. Chinese artists produced similar songs for the birthday party.

Establishment of nationalist objectives

Xi Jinping, who is also the party’s general secretary, has sought to promote members of the Communist Youth League, seen in large numbers at the Bird’s Nest event and Tiananmen Square on July 1.

Xi stood on the podium in Tiananmen Square and said that China had achieved the first centennial goal of creating a moderately prosperous society or Xiaokang.

Earlier this year, Xi Jinping declared that China had eradicated poverty throughout the country. These two goals are seen as a major propaganda victory for the party.

China, which is preparing to build a well-off society on all fronts, has a more developed economy, a more solid democracy, more advanced science and education, a more prosperous culture, a more harmonious society, and a better life for people. people and a more beautiful ecological environment, mentionned a Weibo user.

One user pointed out that while China has achieved a moderately prosperous society, regional differences between provinces persist.

We realized the first hundred years of struggle was a hashtag that appeared over 29 million times on Weibo. We are walking towards the second centennial goal which was one of the top five research trends on Baidu. the second centenary The goal is China’s dream of creating a strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and modern socialist country by 2049, when the People’s Republic of China marks its centenary as a country.

Now that the CCP’s birthday party is over, Xi Jinping’s mission is to ensure that the celebrations continue. The whole world is watching.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter for the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Opinions are personal.

