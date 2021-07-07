Prime Minister Imran Khan to address rallies of PTI candidates





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks. Photo: FilePM will speak at PTI rallies on July 12, 18 and 23. The afternoon was informed of the electoral campaigns of the candidates of the PTI. Political parties will oppose the electoral standoff in Kashmir on July 25.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will campaign for his party’s candidates in the upcoming Azad Kashmir elections, as political parties prepare for a confrontation ahead of the July 25 elections.

A meeting was held on Tuesday where it was decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan would speak at rallies of PTI candidates in Azad Kashmir divisions in support of the party’s election campaign.

Kashmiri Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former Azad Kashmir Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan called on the Prime Minister to discuss the matter.

The Prime Minister will address the PTI rallies on July 12 in Mirpur and on July 18 another in Bagh. He will address the last campaign meeting in Muzaffarabad on July 23, according to a report in The News.

Sultan and Gandapur briefed the Prime Minister on the election campaigns of the PTI candidates during the meeting.

The ballot will take place on July 25

Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s 11th general elections will be held on July 25, the region’s electoral commission said earlier.

The chief electoral commissioner, retired judge Abdul Rasheed Sulehria, announced the decision.

The chief electoral commissioner also announced a code of conduct for the parties and running candidates, allowing them a single large public rally in each constituency in addition to banning huge banners, placards and posters.

He said that the limit on election expenses had been set at 5 million rupees for each candidate and that candidates would file the details of the expenses with the Election Commissioner, who he said was empowered to take action against the higher expenses. to the set limit.

He said that with the announcement of the timetable, a ban was imposed on all types of appointments, transfers and assignments, announcement and implementation of new development programs by the government.

He said the commission would request the assistance of the army to conduct the elections in a free, fair and independent manner, but in the event of the unavailability of the armed forces, civilian armed forces and paramilitary forces like the Rangers, corps border will be called for this purpose.

The CEC had said that no candidate, including the prime minister or the AJK ministers and special assistance from the federal government, would be allowed to use official vehicles in the election campaign and that strict measures would be taken against any violation of the code of conduct under the law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/358799-azad-kashmir-elections-2021-pm-imran-khan-to-address-rallies-of-pti-candidates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos