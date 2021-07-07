PM Modi’s cabinet reshuffle live updates: CCEA, canceled cabinet meetings





Live Prime Minister Modi 2021 cabinet reshuffle: Initial speculation predicted that the changes in the Union cabinet would be a “major reshuffle” of government as the prime minister seeks to make it more representative of political and governance challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday as a first step since taking office for a second term. Initial speculation predicted the changes in the Union cabinet as a “major reshuffle” of government as the prime minister seeks to make it more representative of political and governance challenges. On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane, who are all considered likely to be inducted as ministers in the Modi government, arrived in the nation’s capital. HT learned that an official announcement could be made as early as Wednesday morning and that the swearing-in ceremony would take place in the evening. In another sign of the imminent cabinet reshuffle, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot has been appointed governor of Karnataka, causing another ministerial vacancy. The long-awaited expansion follows the completion of the Modis governments’ seven-year tenure. Currently, the Union’s Council of Ministers has 21 ministers, nine independent ministers and 23 ministers of state. According to people familiar with the details since the council can have up to 81 ministers, at least a dozen inclusions are expected.

