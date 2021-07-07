Pdte. Xi Jinping calls for support for multilateralism | information





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged political party leaders around the world to face Covid-19 and the challenges of the post-pandemic resumption of multilateralism, to overcome their visions of human issues that favor unilateralism, hegemony and strength. READ ALSO: One hundred years after the founding of the Chinese Communist Party The president chaired the Summit of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties, held as part of the centenary celebrations of the CPC, of ​​which he is the general secretary. The Chinese leader expressed in his opening speech that the world faces times of greater isolation, disconnection and zero-sum play, but noted that no country can save itself in the face of common challenges and that all nations must participate in decisions. on collective subjects. Now it is developed online from #China World Summit of Political Parties, organized by the Chinese Communist Party

He promised to promote peoples’ cooperation and development, while making it clear that the CCP will never seek hegemony or build areas of influence, he said. He supported the right of each nation to choose its own development path and political system. Affirm that there is no one way to exercise democracy, but rather that they are diverse. He added that the right to judge whether a country is democratic or not belongs to its people, not outside, he said with reference to the policy of unilateral restrictive measures applied by the United States and the powers. Europeans against nations with their own independent voice. He explained that China will not change its policy of economic cooperation with other peoples, and the CCP is most willing to exchange experiences on its modernization. Regarding the demand from middle-income and low-income countries to access vaccines against the coronavirus pandemic, Xi stressed that China will give its full support to the fight against Covid-19 and strive to make the vaccines available. In this regard, he endorsed the idea expressed at the meeting of the South African President and Party Leader of the African National Congress, Cyril Ramaphosa, to ensure universal access to vaccines and to reduce the gap between countries. poor and rich in access to vaccines and vaccines medical supplies. Former President and Deputy Minister of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told the meeting that like China, Russia is doing everything possible not to abandon the countries most affected by pandemic and guaranteed access routes even to nations hit by sanctions. , like Venezuela and Iran. More than 500 party and organization leaders from more than 160 countries and more than 10,000 party representatives from around the world participate in the Political Parties Summit organized by #China

The summit was also attended by the President of Cuba and First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Caribbean Nation, Miguel Daz Canel Bermdez, who supported the one-China principle and condemned foreign interference in the affairs of this nation. Daz-Canel expressed that the two countries are united in the determination to build a socialism based on national realities, mutual political trust, a common vision of sustainable development and the utmost concern for the well-being of peoples.

