Transparency International writes to Jokowi about KPK employees’ TWK





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Transparency International (TI) sent a letter to the President Joko Widodo request the revocation of the dismissal of the investigator PCNNovel Baswedan and dozens of other employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK). The letter was sent on July 1, 2021 and signed by IT CEO Daniel Erikson. “We share our concerns with key civil society actors across Indonesia, including Transparency International Indonesia, other NGOs, academics and journalists, and join our voices for them, calling on President Jokowi to reprimand the commissioners and to cancel the dismissal of the employees of KPK ”, declared Daniel in his letter which quoted Wednesday (7/7). Daniel said his party was concerned about the development of efforts to eradicate corruption in Indonesia since the revision of the KPK law in 2019. He considered that the revision of the KPK law was not necessary because the KPK as a he anti-corruption organization functioned effectively. “Over the past two years, we have seen a continued threat to its independence and effectiveness,” he said. The IT’s concern grew even more intense after an attempt to dismiss 51 KPK employees during their transfer of functions as the Civil State Apparatus (ASN). Meanwhile, employees who passed the TWK were still inducted on June 1. He said the dismissal was against Jokowi’s statement. “The final decision to fire staff who failed civil service exams, including senior investigators, and to appoint others on June 1 contradicts the statements of the president’s office,” he said. Daniel felt that Jokowi as president has the power to step in and enhance the reform mandate. One of the reform mandates highlighted is the eradication of corruption. “Transparency International urges President Joko Widodo to use his executive powers to initiate a reversal of these damaging reforms to ensure the ability of the KPK to play its essential role, in accordance with Indonesia’s international commitments,” he said. . TI also asked Jokowi to help restore public confidence in the KPK. According to him, a strong, efficient and independent anti-corruption agency will help Indonesia develop and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Previously, the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) rejected the request of a number of inactive employees to revoke or cancel the minutes of the follow-up coordination meeting on the results. the assessment of the TWK in the context of the change in the status of employees from KPK to ASN. In the minutes dated May 25, 2021, it was stated that 51 KPK employees who did not pass the TWK would be honorably dismissed on November 1, 2021. Meanwhile, the remaining 24 employees will undergo state defense and national vision training no later than July 2021. (yla / psp)



