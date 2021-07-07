Dilip Kumar dies | Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, no more reaction





Hindi cinema icon died Wednesday morning at the age of 98 from prolonged illness



Legendary Hindi actor Dilip Kumar died Wednesday morning at the age of 98 from a prolonged illness, leaving behind an incredible legacy of films and moviegoers. Popularly known as the King of Bollywood tragedy, Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu. Obituaries | Dilip Kumar, the pole star of the golden age of Hindi cinema, no more The actors’ official Twitter account also confirmed the news by posting, Heavy Heart and Deep Sorrow, I announce the passing of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We come from God and to Him we return. Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can register for free here Of Devdas and Andaz at Mughal-e-Azam and Ram Aur Shyam, the actor has absolutely reveled in various roles over the decades. Tributes and condolences to the cultural icon poured in from all quarters, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the first to respond. Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a legend of cinema. It was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated. His death is a loss for our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. RIP, he posted on Twitter. President Kovind also offered his condolences to Kumar’s family. Dilip Kumar summed up in himself a story of emerging India. The charm of the comedians transcended all borders, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his passing, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live on. forever in the heart of India Condolences to the family and countless fans, “he tweeted. Amitabh Bachchan said: “An institution has disappeared .. whenever the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be” before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar “.. My duas for the peace of his soul and the strength of family to bear this loss … Deeply saddened. “ T 3958 – An institution has disappeared .. every time the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’ ..

My duas for the peace of his soul and the strength to the family to endure this loss.

Deeply saddened. – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021 Rahul Gandhi wrote, My sincere condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said his unmistakable acting style will remain etched among moviegoers for generations. acting will remain etched among moviegoers for generations. My sincere condolences to Saira Banu, her family and millions of fans, ”she tweeted. Actor Akshay Kumar called him the hero. For the world, many more can be heroes. For us actors, he was the hero. #DilipKumar Sir took with him a whole era of Indian cinema.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021 Ajay Devgn was remembered when he shared many moments with the legend: Some very personal, others on stage. Yet nothing really prepared me for his passing. An institution, a timeless player. Sorry. Sincere condolences to Sairaji. Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi called it the “end of an era.” An era is drawing to a close in the Indian film industry. Deeply saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the greatest actors India has ever produced, an interim institution and a national treasure. Has fascinated the world for several decades. That his soul rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T – Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021 Shashi Tharoor also responded by posting, “Immortals never die. As Tagore wrote, death does not turn off the light; it only turns off the lamp because dawn has come. The work of #DilipKumars shines. . “ Actor Siddharth called him one of the greatest actors the world has ever known. One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has passed away. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of the legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray that today’s generation will learn and celebrate it. He is forever. pic.twitter.com/UKetoz8KIM – Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 7, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/dilip-kumar-passes-away-narendra-modi-akshay-kumar-more-react/article35183204.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

