When Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar praised Imran Khan





Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, who passed away today (Wednesday), once praised Prime Minister Imran Khan at an event decades ago.

In an older music video shared by PTI Senator Faisal Javed, Kumar can be seen, at what appears to be a fundraiser, praising the cricketer turned politician. Khan was then an international cricket star who had not entered politics.

“I have never, in my entire career, seen a single individual take so much responsibility and do it with such finesse, with such grace and with such incredible success,” Kumar can be heard in the clip.

The camera focuses on Khan, who can be seen listening to the speech, smiling shyly as the audience applauds.

Kumar goes on to salute Khan as a “shining example” for all who engage in sport or any other service and bring adulation to it.

“Blessed be the womb of the mother who gave birth to such a beautiful and courageous boy,” Kumar then said, pointing to Khan. “A boy who has such high aspirations”.

The clip then ends with Kumar telling the audience how lucky the Pakistanis were to have Khan in their midst, adding that it was remarkable how he had “beaten and pushed his way” to fame.

“His Urdu and smooth pronunciation were very impressive. Sharing his big words for Imran Khan,” Senator PTI tweeted with the music video.

Dilip Kumar died at 98

“With a heavy heart and deep sorrow, I announce the passing of our beloved Dilip saab,” Faisal Farooqui – a family friend – posted on the actor’s official Twitter on Wednesday.

The legendary actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of shortness of breath – it was the second time he was hospitalized in the same month.

Dilip Kumar had been in hospital in recent years with multiple health issues ranging from kidney disease to pneumonia.

Born December 11, 1922 in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) under the name Mohammad Yousuf Khan, he began his film career in 1944 with “Jawar Bhata”.

The versatile actor, who would have turned 99 in December, is survived by his wife of 75 years, Saira Banu.

Condolences poured in from political, social and cultural circles in India and Pakistan as they mourned the loss of the actor.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kumar will be remembered as a “cinematic legend”.

Kumar, real name Yusuf Khan, has captured hearts with his outstanding performances in some of the most iconic and landmark films in Indian cinema including Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, Andaz, Deedar, Daagh, Azad and Ganga Jamuna.

Kumar’s illustrious career spanned several decades. He went from romantic and tragic roles to character roles starting in the 80s, in films such as Kranti, Shakti, Karma and Saudagar. Qila from 1998 was his last film.

