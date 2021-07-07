Donald Trump asks clients of a random hotel for lawyers





Come on man. Avvo is here!

According to a book excerpt from Michael Wolff’s latest book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman (affiliate link), Donald Trump is fully aware of the legal mess he’s in – you know, the one his longtime accountant kept a second set of books – and even more painfully aware that he surrounded himself with some of the least credible lawyers in the country. And that is why he is looking for a new legal representation and is doing his meticulous control by… asking his club for hikes.

By Business Insider:

In it, Wolff says that last spring Trump didn’t have “real” lawyers working with him, “going so far as to ask random visitors if they know of any good ones” to help him with it. the many legal threats that threaten it.

As you can imagine, Trump’s spokesperson called this “fake news” because that’s what comes out when you pull the string on someone in their orbit.

Wolff has been criticized for his work in the past, but it’s hard to argue that the lawsuit = the happy Trump camp couldn’t bring themselves to press charges against his last big talk, throwing in a lazy C&D before s ‘remove. So… just think of those grains of salt when you analyze who to believe here.

But if that did happen, who exactly did Trump think he would find? The Mar-a-Lago crowd is more like where you would look for a securities or tax lawyer. Do the members of Mar-a-Lago end up in criminal court much more than you might think?

I mean… this guy isn’t here anymore.

Joe Patrice is editor-in-chief at Above the Law and co-host of Thinking Like A Lawyer. Feel free to email any tips, questions, or comments. Follow him on Twitter if you’re interested in law, politics, and a healthy dose of college sports news. Joe is also the Managing Director of RPN Executive Search.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abovethelaw.com/2021/07/donald-trump-asking-random-hotel-guests-for-lawyers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos