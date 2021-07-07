As America retreats. China is rising

As our July 4 celebrations began, the United States quietly closed and abandoned Bagram Air Base, the largest US military base between the Persian Gulf and the South China Sea.

Afghan looters were quickly spotted searching the base.

The long retreat of the American Empire is underway, and this longer war is likely to end in bloody retaliation for the Afghans who have sided with our side against the Taliban and are being left behind.

When the last American left Bagram, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was planning an emergency evacuation of the American embassy in Kabul, fearing that a worsening security situation in Afghanistan could put the body at risk. remaining military and diplomatic.

Apparently, we are preparing for a possible end of Saigon 75 to the war launched by George W. Bush 20 years ago. Pressed by reporters on the grim situation in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden did not want to think or talk about what might happen.

I wanna talk about happy things, man, Biden told reporters. Look, it’s July 4th … it’s the bank holiday weekend. I will celebrate it. Great things are happening.

In that same edition, the Journal reported that China has moved 50,000 troops to the region bordering India where the forces of the two nations, in June 2020, had their bloodiest skirmish in decades.

Other reports suggest that China intends to fill the void left by the departure of US power and provide billions from its Belt and Road initiative to build a highway from Kabul, Afghanistan, to Peshawar, Pakistan.

As America executes its strategic withdrawal from Central Asia, China is on the move.

In addition to militarizing its border with India, China reaffirms its maximalist claims on the South China Sea, ending independence and crushing democracy in Hong Kong, continuing cultural genocide against Uyghurs and regularly sending swarms warplanes to Taiwan to send the message to the Taipei that annexation is only a matter of time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party was also not an exercise in nuance.

Well, never accept unbearably arrogant lectures from these master teachers! Xi said, drawing a roar from the crowd of party members and veterans. Dressed in a Mao costume, Xi had other warnings for those seeking to hinder the fate of Communist China:

The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us … Anyone who harbors illusions of doing so will break their heads and spill blood on the Great Steel Wall built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese.

Undeniably, Xi and his predecessors have an impressive track record, as the Financial Times reports:

China’s emergence over the past four decades ranks as the largest and longest-running economic boom in history. Its annual gross domestic product grew from just $ 191 billion, or $ 195 per capita, in 1980 to $ 14.3 billion, or $ 10,261 per capita, in 2019. It took more than 770 million people out of the country. poverty and turned the Chinese economy into a high-tech enterprise. powerhouse that is poised to eclipse the size of the Americas. This transformation is the historic achievement of the Chinese Communist Party, which celebrates its 100th anniversary on Thursday.

China’s growth could not have been achieved without the United States’ decision to open the world’s largest consumer market to products made in China, to integrate Beijing into the World Trade Organization and to stay arms folded like a huge slice of American industry. and the manufacturing was transhipped to China for production there and not here.

Between 1990 and 2021, U.S. imports of products made in China provided Beijing with the trillions it had amassed to fund its strategic goal of becoming the premier power on earth.

But it’s water above the dam. Where do we go from here?

China’s strengths are impressive. With 1.4 billion inhabitants, it has the largest population in the world. If its growth rate holds, it will have the biggest economy. Its strategic arsenal of nuclear weapons is a fraction of ours, but given the horrific damage these weapons can cause, a nuclear war would be ruinous if not fatal for both countries.

In terms of conventional military ships, soldiers, planes, guns, missiles, and bases in the theater of East Asia and the Western Pacific where any war between us would be fought, China benefits are more important.

And of the issues that we might fight over islands, rocks, reefs in the South and East China Seas and Taiwan, none of them are claimed by us or vital to us. All are claimed by China to be rightfully theirs.

During the Cold War with the USSR, it turned out that time was on our side. But over the past decade, Xi Jinping may well consider the weather to have changed sides. Either way, surely we would be better off relying on our abilities rather than our weapons to win the competition and settle the rivalry that might shape the future of humanity.

