Boris Johnson’s next headache is how to pay for the pandemic

Follow the money. This line from All The President’s Men has since been a very good guide to a lot of politics since, on both sides of the Atlantic. And as the row continues over Boris Johnson’s removal of the ‘big bang’ from Covid restrictions on July 19, all of the prime minister’s men (and women) are focused on the financial and economic consequences of the pandemic.

Having spent unprecedented amounts in peacetime to directly support wages, the Treasury obviously wants to start balancing the books as soon as possible. Last month, the most important clue that the prime minister would not allow further delay beyond July 19 did not come in any Health Ministry announcement, but in Rishi Sunak ruling out any changes to his leave schedule.

Indeed, despite the four-week extension of the lockdown, the state’s support element for leave was reduced as planned on July 1. With struggling hotel companies forced to find additional cash to support workers, it would have been politically untenable to extend the lockdown further at the same time as Treasury aid was withdrawn. The complete abolition of leave by the end of September is another reminder of Sunak’s determination to start “getting back to normal.”

Economic issues certainly dominated the cabinet meeting today, with Sunak leading the discussion to mark nearly a year since his “Jobs Plan” was unveiled. He also pointed to the fourth consecutive month of declining unemployment, and new OBR figures showing two million fewer people were out of work compared to their initial forecasts.

Liz Truss provided an update on a new Global Investment Summit in October, building on the new investment in the giga-battery plant in Sunderland. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told colleagues about his upcoming “innovation strategy”. Thus, it is easy to understand why the Prime Minister summed up at the end by declaring to his cabinet that “employment, investment and innovation” would be at the heart of his government’s mission “at the end of this pandemic ”.

But even though the Chancellor cited the OBR, there was less good news from the watchdog in his last “tax risks” report, who warned he would need to find £ 10 billion a year to fund a black hole in health, education and transport spending caused by the pandemic. Health alone needs £ 7 billion more than current plans allow.

Besides the pandemic, record public debt and climate change (or rather the inability to act on climate change early enough) were the other big risks, the OBR said. No 10 insisted the numbers were just ‘illustrative’, but Tory ministers and MPs who back carbon taxes will have been emboldened by predictions that delaying climate action will cost more in the long run .

The black hole in public finances seems all the more glaring when compared to the £ 37 billion allocated to Test and Trace over two years. This is why I suspect that the Treasury will end up plundering this budget as the number of tests actually decreases in the coming months (the Test and Trace budget is already underutilized for last year, although few have it. Note).

Meanwhile, Gavin Williamson has confirmed that those under 18 who have been in contact with positive Covid cases will no longer need to self-isolate from August 16. Sajid Javid said adults with two jabs would also be freed from the need to self-isolate and wouldn’t need regular testing to stay free either (these people would be “advised” to take a PCR test, not a daily lateral flow test).

Of course, simply allowing many more people to avoid isolation will be good news not only for the individual but also for the Treasury. More people can continue to win and, surely not a coincidence, there will be fewer demands for people to be paid by the state to stay in their homes. Sunak has strongly resisted calls from people like Jeremy Hunt to offer a simple salary replacement payment to encourage more people not to infect others.

If you’re worried about losing income by being forced into quarantine, you “follow the money” – through your paycheck, because the Treasury will not provide the generous sick pay that many are asking for. Yet with the spending cuts ruled out by the prime minister, he and Sunak are going to have to determine whether they tax more or borrow more.

The third option of financing utilities from “growth products” seems unlikely, with anemic growth rates expected once the “rebound” runs its course this year and next. With inflation causing concerns about servicing the current mountain of debt, the Conservatives’ tax hikes (perhaps with climate change coverage) may become a reality.

The PM is taking the risk of unblocking a country with soaring case rates, but the OBR warning shows he faces equally tough calls on public finances – even though his health bet public is chargeable. Do it wrong and our health and wealth will suffer from another winter lockdown.

This is why perhaps the most damaging OBR data was this: The UK’s GDP decline in 2020 was the second worst behind Spain and the worst in the G7. Johnson sent a message to Dominic Cummings last year that the UK could end up with “the double distinction of being the European country with the most deaths and the biggest economic blow”.

While the UK isn’t quite the worst, we’re definitely near the top of the wrong kind of ranking. The Prime Minister is hopeful that England’s welfare factor winning the European Football Championship helps him politically, and everyone is desperate to have some sort of summer joy after our long, long hibernation. But the facts of the life of the UK’s finances are as delicate to him as the facts of death in our Covid file.