Jokowi Opens Emergency PPKM Options Outside Java and Bali





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodoopen options for extending community activity restrictions (PPKM) Emergencyto areas outside of Java and Bali. The Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN), Airlangga Hartarto, said this option could be taken if facilities outside Java-Bali were overwhelmed by the upsurge in cases of Covid-19. “The leadership of the president, if the area has limited or reduced support facilities, of course, depending on the mechanism and criteria, which we will certainly increase from strict to urgent,” Airlangga said at a press conference in line, Wednesday (7/7). Airlangga said that currently the government is still focused on implementing the emergency PPKM in Java and Bali. Meanwhile, the micro PPKM has been tightened for areas other than Java and Bali. Party Chairman Golkar said the micro PPKM has been tightened in 43 regencies / towns in 20 provinces. He said the central government was monitoring developments in these areas every second. “We will monitor daily. From this daily monitor we will see,” he said. Airlangga said it summoned 10 governors to discuss tightening restrictions during the Micro PPKM. The central government will also summon 17 other governors today. “For strict control. With this tight control, we are preparing the next step,” he said. Previously, the government had organized an emergency PPKM from July 3 to 20. This restriction applies to 122 districts / cities in Java and Bali. From July 6 to 20, the government also organized a tight micro PPKM. This restriction applies to 43 districts / cities in 20 provinces. (dhf / wis)



