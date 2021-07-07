Gwadar embarks on new journey after successful visit by Prime Minister Khan





ISLAMABAD – Gwadar is embarking on a new journey after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent successful visit to the city where he inaugurated a number of megaprojects, Gwadar Pro reported yesterday.

As promising changes occur in the booming Gwadar area, Imran Khan reviewed the progress of various development projects and witnessed the signing of various memoranda of understanding during the visit.

During the one-day visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated phase two of Gwadar Free Zone and launched many projects such as Gwadar Fertilizer Plant, Gwadar Animal Vaccine Plant, Henan Agricultural Industrial Park, Hengmei Lubricants Factory and Gwadar Exhibition Center.

Memoranda of understanding signed during the visit included an agreement to implement a 1.2 million gallon per day desalination plant and solar generators granted by China for southern Balochistan.

These programs, also considered deliverables of Gwadar, showcase the exploration and continued efforts of Chinese companies and the local community over the past eight years since the official launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Since the China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) took over the port, infrastructure work has been completed with three 20,000 tonne multipurpose berths (one 50,000 tonne berth structure) and a storage yard of 140,000 square meters.

The Port of Gwadar can handle various types of cargo, such as containers, bulk cargo, groceries, and Ro-Ro ships.

On January 14, 2020, as a moment blows into the dawn of the Arabian Sea, the Port of Gwadar welcomed the first ship from Jebel Ali Port in Dubai to Afghanistan, marking the port’s first operational use. of Gwadar for major commercial activities within the framework of the Afghanistan-Pakistan transit. Trade agreement (APTTA).

The shipment unloaded at the port will then be transported to Afghanistan in trucks via the Pakistani border town of Chaman.

Since then, the seaport has been busier with LPG ships and a dozen ships carrying fertilizers, sacks of urea and other cargo from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Australia and others. country commuting for transit to Afghanistan.

According to an interview with the authority chairman of the CPEC, Asim Bajwa, in recent months, more than 67,000 metric tons of cargo have been handled at the port.

The successful operation of the transit trade from the port of Gwadar to Afghanistan also lays the foundation for the expansion of this trade network to Central Asia and Russia and is reinforced by an agreement between COPHC and COSCO Shipping Lines signed in 2018 for the launch of the Gwadar-Gulf Express.

The agreement ensures that Mina Jebel Ali, Karachi, Qasim and Abu Dhabi, as transit ports along COSCO’s 16 international lines, will be ready to serve global customers, and the port of Gwadar will connect almost all major ports. of the world.

Economic and industrial development and improved livelihoods and social progress are of equal importance to CPEC projects. The shortage of drinking water had long been a challenge facing residents.

