“Blessed with unprecedented brilliance”: Prime Minister Modi offers his condolences on the death of Dilip Kumar





Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Dilip Kumar a “cinematic legend” as he endorsed the the disappearance of the veteran actor. 98 year old man died in Bombay early Wednesday after a long illness. “Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a film legend. He was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated. His passing is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. RIP, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Dilip Kumar was taken to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai last Wednesday after complaining of shortness of breath. It was the second time he was hospitalized that same month. Kumar suffered from advanced prostate cancer and had been on treatment for 3-4 months now. The actor had been bedridden for several months and had become unconscious in recent days. “He had water in the pleural cavity and he was suffering from kidney failure. He needed blood transfusions several times. We did the last transfusion but it didn’t help, ”said a doctor at the hospital. The actors’ official Twitter account also confirmed the news of his death. It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I announce the passing of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We come from God and to Him we return. Dilip Kumar, popularly known as king of bollywood tragedy, will be sadly missed by his wife and actor Saira Banu. Some of his best known films are Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Kranti, Vidhaata, Shakti and Mashaal, to name a few.

