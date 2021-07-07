Prime Minister Imran Khan praises NCOC, SBP and Team Ehsaas





Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo: PM Imran Khan hails the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pakistan ranked third in The Economist’s COVID-19 Normality Index. Neighboring India, with a score of 46.5, ranked 48th out of 50 countries.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday praised the performance of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Ehsaas team for their collective response during the COVID-19 pandemic which has recognized by The Economist in its recent report.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to appreciate government departments and thank the Almighty for his blessings.

“And above all thanks to the mercy of Allah Almighty,” he tweeted.

The British magazine, in its Global Normalcy Index, ranked Pakistan third among the 50 countries that have been successful in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Pakistan’s neighbors India and China were ranked 48th and 19th with scores of 46.5 and 72.9 respectively. The United States is at number 20.

The Economist’s “normality index” aims to determine which countries are returning to their pre-pandemic levels, by rating each country using eight indicators: time away, retail, office usage, public transport, road traffic, flights, cinema and sports attendance.

The Global Normality Index fell in March 2020, the report said, as many countries imposed restrictions on the movement of their citizens.

“Today it stands at 66 (out of 100), which suggests that the world has come about half of the way back to pre-pandemic life,” The Economist said.

The pre-pandemic activity level was set at a score of 100, with Pakistan ranking third at 84.4 out of 100. While Hong Kong topped the list with a ranking of 96.3 while New -Zeeland was ranked second with 87.8.

“Hong Kong and New Zealand – two places that have put in place effective measures against the coronavirus and have suffered relatively few deaths – are currently at the top of our charts,” the report added.

In the categories “retail”, “office use”, “time not spent at home” and “public transport”, Pakistan ranks above 100. However, in the category “flights” and “cinema », He gets a low score.

The NCOC eased restrictions after the fall in new cases and allowed businesses to operate at full capacity as long as their employees were vaccinated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/358815-economist-ranking-pm-imran-khan-all-praise-for-ncoc-sbp-and-ehsaas-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos