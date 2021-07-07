Death of jailed Jesuits sparks fury in India

The death in custody of an 84-year-old Jesuit who dedicated his life to the inhabitants of India’s native forests has infuriated activists who say the priest is a victim of Narendra Modi’s relentless crackdown on dissent.

Meenakshi Ganguly, Human Rights Watch director for South Asia, said the “heartbreaking” circumstances of Father Stan Swamy’s death on Monday revealed the growing gap between India’s demands for democratic credentials and his use of strict anti-terrorism laws to silence his critics.

“This is not quite the kind of progressive and free civil society they brag about when they seek investment in India or seek an Indian voice in world affairs,” Ganguly said Tuesday.

“The authorities are using such draconian laws because people will not be released on bail. . . They use state power to punish anyone they think doesn’t agree with them.

Swamy, who was arrested nine months ago on suspicion of links to Maoist rebels, has been repeatedly denied bail, despite having Parkinson’s disease so severe he could barely hold a cup for drinking water. He was never tried.

The priest was the oldest of a handful of prominent lawyers, academics and human rights writers jailed under anti-terrorism laws for defending marginalized groups. These included indigenous tribes and Dalits, the ancient untouchables of the Hindu caste system.

“Today, speech itself is a crime, speech itself is sedition,” said Colin Gonsalves, a human rights lawyer. “The government considers speech, even nonviolent, to be as deadly as an AK-47.”

Father Stan Swamy died in prison on Monday



Coming from a Catholic family in southern India, Swamy spent 11 years as director of the Jesuit-led Indian Social Institute in Bangalore, which trains local organizers working with marginalized communities. In 1986, the soft-spoken priest moved to the remote east of India to support the native forest dwellers, or adivasi, who are among the most disadvantaged groups in the country.

For 34 years, Swamy has sought to help tribal groups assert their legal rights, including against powerful commercial and political interests keen to exploit mineral-rich tribal lands. But as the conflict between tribal communities and a resource-hungry state escalated, activists said the priest was increasingly seen as a troublemaker.

“The interests of companies are there to seize the land of the adivasi, which he questioned, ”said Father Joseph Xavier, director of the ISI. “He never advocated violence. He advocated peace. But he demanded that the government do justice to the tribals.

In 2017, Swamy filed a public interest litigation, highlighting the plight of so-called Maoist rebels languishing for years in jail without trial.

Swamy was arrested during an overnight raid on his home on October 8, as the first wave of coronavirus in India was at its peak. He was accused of Maoist links, airlifted to Mumbai and sent to the overcrowded Taloja prison.

Like many other activists and political dissidents jailed awaiting trial, Swamy was detained under the Prevention of Illegal Activities Act, a law intended to be used in cases of terrorist attacks resulting in mass casualties. .

The law removes the presumption of innocence, which, according to lawyers, made it virtually impossible for the accused to obtain bail.

Many analysts believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is using strict national security legislation, including anti-terrorism and sedition laws, against prominent activists to discourage Indians from engaging in political activism or publicly oppose government policies.

“They treated him very badly and they use that as an example to suppress any form of dissent,” said Father Frazer Mascarenhas, a former student of Swamy. “Their intention is to frighten people with the idea that they would be treated the same.”

The judges start to back down. Last month, the Delhi High Court granted bail to three student activists detained for a year for demonstrating against India’s new citizenship rules.

“It seems that in its concern to suppress dissent, in the mind of the state, the line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be blurring somewhat,” the judges wrote. “If this mindset gains ground, it would be a sad day for democracy.”

At his last bail hearing in May, Swamy described his deteriorating physical health in prison and said he could barely eat or bathe without help. He pleaded for him to be released on bail to return home and predicted that he would die “shortly” in prison. He tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks later.

“Everyone knew he was too sick to survive like this and his health was getting worse,” Gonsalves said. “This is intentional death – this is the murder of a man by refusal of bail. This is how I see it.