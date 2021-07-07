Politics
Imran, Modi among others listed as “press freedom predators”
KARACHI:
Reporters Without Borders has appointed 37 heads of state and government as’predators of press freedom, accusing them of massively cracking down on journalists by resorting to censorship, imprisonment and torture in their countries.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Kim Jong Un, among others, have been named in report.
Reporters Without Borders – also known as Reporters Without Borders or (RSF) – is an international organization working for the rights and protection of journalists. Its latest report on media restrictions comes after a five-year hiatus.
Almost half of those 37 paintings on a dark portrait gallery were the new entries, the RSF said on its website. Among them, 13 are from the Asia-Pacific region, while two of them are women – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam.
“All [37] are heads of state or government who flout press freedom by creating a censorship apparatus, arbitrarily imprisoning journalists or inciting violence against them, while they have no blood on them. hands because they have directly or indirectly pushed for the assassination of journalists, ”says RSF.
The RSF report indicates that Prime Minister Imran has started to impose restrictions on press freedom since taking office after the 2018 elections. Under his rule, he said, democratic forces had withdrawn. weakened and the establishment’s “deep state” was strengthened instead of civilian supremacy.
According to the report, during his reign, religious conservatism and the ideology of populism increased. The report described the prime minister’s tenure as reminiscent of dictatorial regimes of the past, with press freedom suppressed in every way possible.
He said that during Imran’s tenure, pro-government media and social media were promoted while independent journalists faced prosecution, assassinations, violence and censorship. Journalists critical of the government have been harassed in various ways, he added.
The country’s print media, television and social media have been banned in a variety of ways, including blocking advertisements, shutting down TV channels, and torturing and kidnapping journalists. Even journalists leaving the country for security reasons were also harassed in those countries, RSF said.
During Imran’s tenure, the report also states that free comment and public opinion on social media has been suppressed by strict social media laws, adding that journalists who dare to confront the trolls are labeled “” anti-Pakistan “,” anti-army “and” anti-Imran Khan “.
Propaganda war
Strongly refuting the recent Reporters Without Borders (RSF) report, a government spokesperson said the government led by Prime Minister Imran believed in freedom of expression and independence of the media.
In a press release, the government spokesperson said this was evident from the Cabinet’s unanimous approval of the Protection of Journalists Bill, which would go a long way in ensuring the safety and security of the community of journalists.
“About RSF’s 2021 report on press freedom predators, published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on July 2 and updated on July 5, 2021, is vehemently refuted,” the spokesperson said. .
According to the statement, it is quite surprising that RSF comes to the conclusion that the Pakistani media are subject to “increasingly draconian censorship measures by the Khan government”, despite the fact that the current government has taken all possible measures to create an environment conducive to journalists fulfilling their professional obligations.
“The point is, Pakistan has a vibrant media landscape. The government’s liberal media policy has resulted in exponential growth in the media. The country has 43 international media channels, 112 private television channels, 258 FM channels and 1,569 publications. The size of the media says a lot about the robustness of the media in Pakistan, ”he added.
“Contrary to the RSF report, the government does not believe in publishing notices to the press. On the contrary, it encourages self-regulation by the media, ”he stressed.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told the BBC that the report was “rubbish” and that the government would soon give its detailed position in this regard. In a separate TV interview, he said Pakistan is currently facing a global propaganda war.
Sources
2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2309214/pm-imran-indian-modi-among-others-listed-as-predators-of-press-freedom-in-rsf-report
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
