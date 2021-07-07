Leveling will fail if Boris Johnson advocates a national approach





The phrase upgrade has permeated the political lexicon over the past year or so, but few seem to know exactly what it means or how to do it. Andy Haldane, outgoing chief economist at the Bank of England, put flesh on the bones at a timely policy exchange seminar last week. For Haldane, the upgrade program means more than just economic variables, crucial as they are. Health inequalities, for example, are perhaps even greater and deserve just as much attention. The inequalities between different places are what statistical physicists call autosimilars. This means that they have the same characteristics, the same distributions, at different geographic scales. Regional differences in the UK are well known. But the same patterns exist both within the different regions themselves, and even within the different arrondissements of a region. This has clear political implications. Leveling is not just about making regions more prosperous. It is about improving the prospects of the poorest parts of each region. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, captures this point. There is a huge divide between the boroughs in the north and east of the city region, and the burgeoning city center and leafy Altrincham and Sale in the southwest. The upgrade is already on Burnham’s agenda, but other urban areas don’t seem to have clung to it in the same way. Haldane does not have a silver bullet to answer the question of how to reach the next level. While Haldane emphasized the need for a variety of approaches, on some occasions a strong focus on a single factor may be enough. For example, Eurostar has enabled Lille in France to position itself as a strategic link not only between London, Paris and Brussels, but further afield in Germany. In another example, Estonia received large sums of money from the EU for its population of one million. With a strong focus on digital specialization, it has been able to accelerate its economic growth. Thus, infrastructure and other large-scale public investments can work. But the Haldanes examples here are the exception rather than the rule. The vast majority of funds allocated to regional policies have been devoted to the construction of motorways, investment in rail links and the development of business parks. But rather than diminishing, regional inequalities have widened. These conventional political measures are then clearly insufficient in themselves to generate the sustained development promised by Boris Johnson. Relying on the skills of a territory is obvious. But the best results come when it’s done in an integrated and transformative way. The coalfields of the Ruhr area in Germany, for example, have evolved into a new generation of clean energy companies. The successful upgrade will force us to avoid traditional routes and experiment. The success of the formula will not depend on a national policy, but rather on the testing and experimentation of different efforts in a given area.





