Xi seeks wider consensus and cooperation with the EU





BEIJING: President Xi Jinping called on China and the European Union to expand consensus and cooperation and manage their differences rationally in a world that needs cooperation more than ever instead of a zero-sum gaming mentality . He made the remark Monday in Beijing. by participating in a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. It followed a similar summit with leaders in April. Guided by the principles of mutual respect and seeking common ground while setting aside their differences, China and the EU have broadened the convergence of interests through their strategic partnership, said Mr. He said China was willing to facilitate the flow of people with France, Germany and other European countries while ensuring control of the Covid-19 pandemic. Xi added that China is ready to work with the EU to organize the 23rd China-EU Leaders Meeting at an early date, start preparations for high-level dialogues in a number of areas, and promote mutual recognition and recognition. protection of trusted products, which bring more benefits to the daily lives of people on both sides. Since the bilateral agreement between China and the European Union on Geographical Indications entered into force in March, a total of 134 EU products have been protected in China and 110 Chinese products have been protected in the EU. , he noted. As China continued to open up, Xi hoped the EU would provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies in accordance with market principles. He also stressed the importance of upholding true multilateralism, saying international affairs should be handled calmly by all parties through negotiations. What we want most is our own development instead of replacing others, Xi said, noting that the Belt and Road initiative aims to create more opportunities for shared development. China hopes the EU will play a more positive role in international affairs, demonstrate its strategic autonomy and jointly safeguard world peace, he said. Xi also said China is actively supporting Africa to improve its vaccine manufacturing capacity. He said China has signed debt suspension agreements or made similar agreements with 19 African countries. He also called on the EU to provide more vaccines to African countries in urgent need and to help Africa cope with its debt pressure for economic recovery. China Daily / ANN

