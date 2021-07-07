Jokowi revamps the tax rules for electric cars, here’s the end!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has decided to change the rate of the sales tax on luxury goods (PPnBM) which applies to electric cars. The decision is contained in government regulation (PP) 74/2021 concerning the modifications of PP 73/2019 concerning taxable goods classified as luxury goods in the form of motor vehicles subject to the PPnBM. This regulation was issued to support the government’s policy to accelerate the reduction of exhaust emissions from motor vehicles, the PP’s consideration said, cited on Wednesday (7/7/2021). “It is necessary to accelerate the development of battery electric vehicles and their ecosystem”, In this regulation, the government is revising Articles 26 and 27, both of which regulate PPnBM tariffs on motor vehicles using fully hybrid technology. In Article 26, the government decided to increase the tax base (DPP) for PPnBM motor vehicles using full hybrid technology from 13.33% to 40% of the sale price. The 15% PPnBM tariff on the 40% PPnBM DPP is imposed on fully hybrid vehicles up to 3,000 cc displacement with fuel consumption greater than 23 kilometers per liter or lower CO2 emission levels at 100 grams per kilometer. In Article 27, the government raised the DPP PPnBM for fully hybrid motor vehicles from 33.33% of the original selling price to 46.66% of the selling price. The PPnBM rate imposed is always the same, at 15%. The PPnBM tariff and the DPP of section 27 apply to fully hybrid motor vehicles with a displacement of up to 3000 cc with a fuel consumption of more than 18.4 kilometers per liter up to 23 kilometers per liter or having CO2 emission levels ranging from 100 grams per kilometer to 125 grams per kilometer. In addition to revising Articles 26 and 27, the government also revised Article 36 which regulates PPnBM tariffs on plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles and added 1 new article. , namely Article 36A. In article 36, only motorized vehicles equipped with battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles are subject to 15% PPnBM with DPP 0% of the sale price. In the preceding arrangements, there are motorized vehicles equipped with plug-in hybrid electric vehicle technology. Specifically for motor vehicles equipped with plug-in hybrid electric vehicle technology, in the latest regulations, the imposed PPnBM is 15% with a DPP of 33.33%. Specific provisions for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles appear in Article 36A. This regulation was signed by Jokowi on July 2, 2021 and promulgated on the same date. However, this new rule will come into effect on October 16, 2021. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20210707121027-4-258952/jokowi-rombak-aturan-pajak-mobil-listrik-nih-lengkapnya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos