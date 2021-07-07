Politics
PPKM emergency, what about the Jokowi strategic oil and gas project in Java?
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government implemented the implementation of Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKMs) in Java and Bali from Saturday July 3, 2021 until July 20, 2021.
With this policy, community mobility will certainly be affected. So what is the impact on one of the National Strategic Projects (NSPs) in the oil and gas sector in Java?
One of the strategic projects in Java is the Jambaran Tiung Biru (JTB) project in East Java which is being built by PT Pertamina EP Cepu (PEPC) as operator.
For information, the Jambaran Tiung Biru gas project is a project to unify two fields, namely Jambaran Field and Tiung Biru Field, Cepu Block, East Java, which is managed by PT Pertamina EP Cepu.
Ridwan Faizal, regional relations director for upstream eastern Indonesia sub-exploitation Pertamina, said JTB’s development progress has now reached 90%. His party is also optimistic that this project can work by the end of 2021, although now the government is tightening mobility with the emergency PPKM.
At CNBC Indonesia, Wednesday (07/07/2021), he indicated that there had been some progress in the final works of this project, such as the installation of pipes on the surface (above ground piping), electrical work (electric), instruments and telecommunications.
In addition, piping work was carried out from the Jambaran Central – Jambaran East gas treatment plant (Gas treatment plant/ GPF), remediation activity (pre-commissioning) and test (commissioning) for installations whose construction has been completed.
The activity of the Jambaran-Tiung Biru (JTB) unitization gas field development project is currently in the EPC GPF development phase which has reached over 90%. had no change in the commissioning schedule which is proclaimed at the end of 2021, ”he told CNBC Indonesia on Wednesday (07/07/2021).
However, he acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic that has occurred since last year was one of the obstacles to carrying out the activities of the JTB project. In response to this, his party adapted the restriction policies, both of the central government and of the local governments.
Among others, the implementation policy of the WFO (work from the office) 25% with the establishment of strict health protocols in critical sectors of the energy sector, “he explained.
He further stated that the implementation of this restriction had been carried out since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic where there was a division of labor for WFO and WFH (Work at home).
“In addition, there are several things that have been regulated by the PEPC to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus targeting all workers on the JTB project,” he said.
The same was conveyed by Julius Wiratno, operations assistant of the Special Working Group for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas). According to him, with all the limitations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the JTB project will continue to operate in 2021.
“We are trying to be able to broadcast in 2021 with all the limitations and shortcomings. I hope it goes smoothly,” he hoped.
He admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on the mobility of people or workers, resulting in the delay in the manufacture of equipment.
“But let’s keep trying recover as much as possible, ”he said.
JTB is one of the National Strategic Projects (NSPs) of the oil and gas sector which was created by President Joko Widodo by Presidential Decree No. 109 of 2020. The active JTB project will be able to help increase national oil production and gas.
The gas that will be produced from the unitization of these two fields (Jambaran and Tiung Biru) is expected to reach 190 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD). At the same time, the investment value of this project is estimated at US $ 1.53 billion.
