Authority Formed to Reclaim Federal Government Lands – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of a new authority responsible for the recovery of key federal government properties located across the country and, possibly, their disposal to generate funds.

The authority to be called the Federal Government Properties Management Authority (FGPMA) will be authorized to manage the properties of the federal government, all federal government departments and allied departments located throughout the country for their best use, the minister said. ‘Information Fawad Chaudhry in a press release. conference after the council of ministers.

Calling the formation of the FGPMA a major cabinet decision, he said, the authority will be allowed to dispose of federal government properties worth trillions of rupees that are currently encroached on or unused, a added the minister. Speaking to Dawn, he said the Pakistani Railways properties are worth trillions.

The cabinet approved the promulgation of two separate ordinances that will address complex litigation and delays in court decisions on encroached state lands and recover them from illegal occupiers and land grabbers.

Mr. Chaudhry said that in the event of an encroachment, the government would appoint an officer to deal with the problem. The officer will first serve notice on the illegal occupant of Crown land. Even then, if the land is not released, the government will move the relevant court and the encroacher will have to pay the rent on the property until he encroaches on the land, he added. .

All federal government departments and organizations will offer their abandoned properties to the new authority and their best use, the minister said.

Speaking of a related decision, Chaudhry said the cabinet also asked the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amir Ali Ahmed, to give a detailed briefing on green spaces and encroachment in the then capital. that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined that there should be no construction. on green spaces.

Posted in Dawn, July 7, 2021

Posted in Dawn, July 7, 2021

