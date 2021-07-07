Alexander Lukashenko drops migration bomb on Europe in retaliation for sanctions against Belarus

The Belarusian regime of Alexander Lukashenko, which has just seen the fall of severe European economic sanctions after forcing a Ryanair plane to land to arrest an opposition journalist, has discovered a way to put pressure on Europe. For weeks, but especially in recent days, he has been organizing a sort of air lift so that migrants from the Middle East fly to its capital, Minsk, and from there it takes them to the border with Lithuania.

For years, the European Union and its Member States, especially after the migration crisis of late 2015 and early 2016, have been ready to do anything to prevent the arrival of migrants economic asylum seekers or asylum seekers in their territory. If it is necessary to finance Libyan militias disguised as coastguards, it is done. If it is necessary to transfer 6,000 million euros to Turkey from Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it is done. The priority is to avoid these arrivals of migrants. This makes Europe vulnerable to retaliation.

Before the migrants arrived, Lithuania reacted by setting up a camp with military tents emergency, asking for help from Brussels and its European partners and declaring a state of emergency.

This land border has been closed since Minsk decided to avoid the the opponents escape, but Lithuanian border guards denounce seeing Belarusians leaving migrants a few hundred meters from the border and telling them that they run towards Lithuanian territory.

Arrivals in recent days represent on average 150 people per day. Little, but enough to put in the ropes the reception services of a small country like Lithuania, which is not used to welcoming migrants either.

The President of the European Commission, rsula Von der Leyen, promised to send aid and assured that she saw in the arrival of these migrants a pattern of political motivation on the part of the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, known as the last dictator in Europe.

In his Independence Day speech on July 3, Lukashenko said his government was not going to contain those who oppressed in Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran. We don’t have the money or the strength to do it because of their sanctions.

“Belarusian blackmail”

Lithuania wears weeks to denounce this Belarusian policy. On June 31, during a meeting of European foreign ministers held in Luxembourg which served to prepare for the European summit at the end of June, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis declared that Belarus blackmailed its country and that it uses migrants “as weapons”.

Lithuania ensures that Belarus facilitates flights from Iraq and Turkey for migrants from the Middle East who wish to reach Europe via their country as far as Lithuania.

Landsbergis stressed that his country is the only one where this flow of migrants reaches despite the fact that Belarus also has land borders with Poland and Latvia, two other member states of the European Union.

According to Lithuanian Foreign Minister, this is mainly due to the attitude of his government against the tyranny of Lukashenko: “Lithuania not only hosts large Belarusian opposition groups, but it has also been energetic on the situation in Belarus. The Foreign Minister assured that if Lukashenko wants Lithuania to change its policy, he is wrong: “It will not happen”.

Lithuania ensures that the temporary camp is already hosting more than 500 people and that the majority of those who have arrived are Iraqis. There are also smaller groups of Afghans, Russians, Sri Lankans and Syrians.

Brussels, special

ap