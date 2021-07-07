[Cek Fakta] Video Jokowi violation causes overcrowding and does not wear a mask? This is the fact





A video has circulated of President Joko Widodo and NasDem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh attending an event. In his narration, Jokowi allegedly violated health protocols as he was gathering and not everyone present was wearing masks. I’m on facebook Sham Warob Sham Warob shared this video on July 6, 2021. Here is the narration in the video. “Be careful … !!? We were deceived, no one was wearing a mask. The facts show …, it turns out that these are the people behind Jkowi Innalilahi … Wainnailaihi Roojiun” Search: From team search results medcom fact check, claims Jokowi’s video violates health protocols by piling up and not wearing a mask is a mistake. In fact, the video took place long before the Covid-19 pandemic.



Based on our research, the video shows the moment Jokowi mourned the late founder of Sinar Mas Eka Tjipta Widjaja at the Central Army Hospital (RSPAD) funeral home. This is known from one of the video clips showing a photo of the late Eka Tjipta Widjaja. Reported cnnindonesia.comPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) mourns the late founder of the Sinar Mas group, Eka Tjipta Widjaja at the funeral home of Gatot Soebroto military hospital in central Jakarta on Monday, January 28, 2019. He who wore a batik shirt long-sleeved shirt was greeted by Eka’s family. Reported kumparan.com, Jokowi entered Sentosa Funeral Home at Gatot Soebroto Military Hospital. NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh was also present. Conclusion: The claim that Jokowi’s video violates health protocols by rushing around and not wearing a mask is false. In fact, the video took place long before the Covid-19 pandemic. This information is a hoax misleading content (misleading content). Misleading occurs as a result of content formed with twisting undertones to vilify a person or group. This type of content is created intentionally and should be able to deliver opinions in accordance with the wishes of the information maker. Misleading content formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but edited in such a way that it has no connection to the original context. Reference: 1.https: //www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20190128191224-20-364539/jokowi-melayat-eka-tjipta-di-rumah-duka-rspad-gatot-soebroto

2.https: //www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20190128191224-20-364539/jokowi-melayat-eka-tjipta-di-rumah-duka-rspad-gatot-soebroto

* We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that is marked as a hoax or have any objections to the results of the fact check then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016 (WHS)

