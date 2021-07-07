Politics
PM Modi addressed the toys and games market
According to the Prime Minister, many of these games do not present Indian values, and some of them even cause mental stress and promote violence.
Speaking recently on the video game and toy markets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India needs to produce and design more products in the industry.
PM Modi said: Most of the online or digital games available in the market today are not Indian in their concepts. According to the Prime Minister, many of these games do not present Indian values, and some of them even cause mental stress and promote violence.
On toys, Narendra Modi called on Indians to speak out more about locally produced toys. He added that around 80% of the toys used in India were imported with millions of rupees being used to purchase them. He said how important it is for the situation to change.
These statements were made after he interacted with participants from Toycathon 2021, an online videoconference.
The status of video games in India
In his speech, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of supporting local games. Even though India is a country rich in many innovative games, many of those played were created in other countries. And as Indians continue to play these imported games, foreign companies continue to benefit. Rather, it could be redirected to improve the Indian economy.
For example, most game studios that offer teen gambling patti are based abroad. Still, Teen Patti is of Indian descent and has most of her players based in the country. These foreign developers have created different versions of the game, both RNG versions and live dealers.
At present, India is one of the top five mobile gaming markets in the world in terms of number of users. In 2019, online gaming in the country was estimated at around $ 870 million (6,200 crore) and there were over 300 million players. According to Statista, the Indian gaming market was around Rs 90 billion at the end of 2020. And it is expected to exceed Rs 143 billion by the end of 2022.
With these huge numbers and the rapid evolution of the countrys gambling industry, the potentials are huge. But Indians will only benefit more from these enormous potentials if local games are given higher priority.
Toy market in India
Addressing the attendees, PM Modi also said that India’s share of the global toy market is only around $ 1.5 billion, even though the global market is currently worth $ 100 billion. While this does mean some growth from the $ 1.2 billion value as of 2020, India can still do a lot more. According to experts, the Indian toy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% by 2021-2026.
There are currently many types of toys available on the market. These types range from dolls, puzzles, board games, construction toys to high-end educational toys, carriers, electronic toys, and more. Although some of these toys are produced domestically by small, medium and large companies, most of the products available come from international companies.
There are several key drivers of the Indian toy market. One is the country’s large population. Being the second largest nation in the world, the potential is limitless. There is also a growing demand for toys in the country due to the strong growth of the economy and the increase in disposable income.
With the promotion of local toys, the country will be able to take advantage of its potential. As local businesses continue to grow, the ecosystem will also become conducive to new businesses.
About the Toycathon-2021
Toycathon-2021 is an initiative launched jointly by Ministry WCD, Ministry of Education, Ministry of MSMEs, DPIIT, Ministry I&B, AICTE and Ministry of Textiles on January 5, 2021. The aim is to promote games and innovative toy ideas.
About 1.2 lakh people from across the country registered and over 17,000 ideas were submitted for this year’s event. 1,567 ideas were selected for the three days of online Toycathon events.
https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/pm-modi-addressed-toy-and-gaming-market-151893
