The serious Covid-19 crisis and the “two suns” in the hands of Jokowi

It’s been over a year of pandemic Covid-19 in Indonesia, since the end of May this year, new cases of transmission have increased – believed to be due to the entry of variants Corona virus.

The condition has been exacerbated by the depletion of the availability of hospital beds (Bed occupancy rate/ BOR) and oxygen shortage problems in cylinders. The situation and conditions are then in line with the mortality rate due to exposure to Covid, which has been increasing since mid-June until now.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) does not fail to remain silent. When the daily peak of cases reached 20,000 in early July, he announced the implementation of the Java-Bali Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM).

A few days later, it was also announced that the implementation of the Micro PPKM which was extended outside of Java-Bali was being monitored by the coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto. Airlangga itself, since at least July 2020, has held supreme control over the management of the pandemic and its impact as chairman of the Committee for the Management of Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN).

Previously, the management of the pandemic, which had been described as a national disaster, was the responsibility of the Covid working group, which was coordinated by the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). After the summit was held by KPC-PEN, the working group turned into a working group.

Regarding the current conditions of the pandemic, Tuesday (6/7), Gerindra Party Vice President Fadli Zon suggested that Jokowi immediately step in to become the command of the management of the Covid-19 emergency. This is done to eliminate as long as the father is happy behaviors (ABS) or the mentality of subordinates who like to please their superiors with conditions.

“This is why I am proposing a direct president who should lead the management of Covid 19 in this emergency situation,” Fadli said via his Twitter account, @fadlizon, Tuesday (6/7).

Responding to the situation at the top of the government, political observer for Al-Azhar University in Indonesia, Ujang Komarudin, said the appointment of a number of coordinating ministers to become heads of pandemic management was not fair because it was not consistent with the area of ​​the problem being addressed.

“That’s what’s funny about us, the President should entrust it to people who are really leading sector his work. So that his professionalism can be tested in dealing with the pandemic, “Ujang said when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Tuesday evening.

Nonetheless, Ujang tried to figure out why Jokowi appointed Luhut as the right-hand man in handling the pandemic in Java and Bali, and always trusted Airlangga. According to Ujang, Luhut is indeed a figure known to be close to the number one in the country from the 2014-2019 government period until today.

Not to mention that Luhut’s attitude, seen as harsh and able to put pressure on regional chiefs to follow the direction of central government policy, is another factor in the appointment of the former four-star general of the TNI.

Luhut, Ujang said, is a figure who can cover Jokowi’s shortcomings in handling the pandemic in several other areas.

“Luhut may be able to suppress stubborn regional leaders and so on. That’s what Jokowi needs and needs,” said the author of the book. The ideology of political parties: between party interests and the common people this.

“Yes earlier, that should have been the one looking for people who understood the corona problem. But that’s what Jokowi now needs, who is close to him and who can be trusted with his point of view,” he added.

Political observers note that the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo has great confidence in the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut B Pandjaitan.

Referring to the regulation of the duties and functions of the advanced Cabinet ministries of Indonesia, Jokowi was assisted by four coordinating ministers to assist him in his oversight functions of his cabinet ministries / agencies. The four coordinating ministers are the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs MahfudMD, the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs LuhutB Pandjaitan, the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto and the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy.

The coordinating minister of the economy oversees the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Manpower, the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of ATR / BPN , the Ministry of Public Enterprises, the Ministry of Cooperative SMEs and other bodies deemed necessary.

The coordinating minister of Marves oversees the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of PUPR, the Ministry of Transport, KLHK, KKP, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Investment and other agencies deemed required.

The Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security supervises the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, the Ministry of Communication and Information, the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform, the Attorney General’s Office, TNI, the police and other agencies deemed necessary.

Finally, the coordinating minister of human development and culture supervises the ministry of health, the ministry of education and culture, the ministry of social affairs, the ministry of PDT, the ministry of PPPA, the ministry Youth and Sports and other organizations deemed necessary.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (seated right) during Indonesia's Forward Cabinet announcement for the period 2019-2024, October 23, 2019

Pandemic Fighting Stick Holder

The exchange of commando batons to deal with the pandemic is also being considered to give the impression that the government does not have a clear map for pulling Indonesia out of the Covid-19 crisis. This, Ujang said, is implicit in the many policies that have been taken by the order holders, each different from one another.

“This is called an incomprehensible policy, it does not touch on all subjects. Maybe Jokowi worked hard, but his policy was not firm.”

The appointment of this command often blurs a number of statements by Jokowi to deal with Covid-19 with health issues as a primary focus.

Trisakti University public policy observer Trubus Rahadiansyah said the government was unable to adapt to changes in the variants of the increasingly diverse spread of Covid-19.

“At least what the government has been doing for over a year has allowed us to survive. It’s just that when the Covid variant changes a lot. We don’t change it, the system is still the same, that’s the problem, ”he added. Trubus said when contacted.

According to him, the government has managed to overcome health and economic problems in tandem. This is what the policy development of the PSBB shows and it is now the PPKM.

Indonesia, he said, has not experienced an economic downturn too severe to note. However, the government has many instruments at its disposal to be able to adjust the direction of the policy according to the conditions which present themselves.

The current situation is certainly different from what happened with the pandemic when it was only endemic in Indonesia.

“This government seems to be avoiding the consequences. The PSBB can have economic consequences, but if you choose to quarantine the area, the government must be responsible for those quarantined,” he explained.

“In my opinion, the government is reassessing this existing policy. I hope that the applicable PPKM is carried out more strictly, approaching regional quarantine,” he added.

