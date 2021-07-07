“Legend of the cinema”: Prime Minister Modi approves the death of Dilip Kumar | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Dilip Kumar a “movie legend” while approving the disappearance of the veteran actor. The 98-year-old man died in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, his family confirmed. “Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a film legend. He was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated. His passing is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. RIP, “Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter. Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a legend of cinema. It was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated. His death is a loss for our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. TO TEAR APART. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021 Union Minister Smriti Irani said the death of Dilip Kumar marked the end of an era. Read also: Leaders pay tribute to Dilip Kumar Piyush Goyal also paid tribute to the veteran actor, saying he will always remain immortal as an artist. “I am deeply distressed by the disappearance of Dilip Kumar ji who occupied a unique place in the field of acting. He gave a new dimension to Indian cinema through his acting. He will remain immortal as an actor. actor, and will always find a place in his fans’ hearts, “he said in a tweet posted in Hindi. The multi-award-winning actor’s career spanned more than six decades, and during the heyday of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar charmed millions of hearts with his performance in over 65 films. Born under the name Muhammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, he began his acting career under the screen name, Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar holds the record for the maximum number of Filmfare awards. He was the first recipient of the award and won the Filmfare Best Actor award eight times. During his long career, he contributed to Hindi cinema in various ways, including introducing the technique of acting. Born December 11, 1922, Dilip Kumar was one of 12 siblings. The former actor completed his schooling at Barnes School, Deolali, Nashik, where he grew up in a mixed neighborhood. His childhood friend Raj Kapoor also later became his colleague in the film industry. Dilip Kumar is known for his iconic roles in films like “Devdas” (1955), “Naya Daur” (1957), “Mughal-e-Azam” (1960), “Ganga Jamuna” (1961), “Kranti” ( nineteen eighty one). ) and “Karma” (1986). He was last seen in ‘Qila’ in 1998.

