From Imran Khan to Imran Abbas, Pakistan regrets death of Dilip Kumar





Posted on 07 July 2021 12:40

“I can never forget his generosity in volunteering his time to help raise funds for SKMTH.”

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Grief, grief, condolences are pouring in from politicians, celebrities and cricketers from all over Pakistan over the death of famous Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has learned with sadness of the passing of Dilip Kumar.

“I will never be able to forget his generosity in volunteering his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project is launched. This is the most difficult period – raising the first 10% of the funds and its appearance in Pakistan and London has raised huge sums, “the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet.

Saddened to learn of the death of Dilip Kumar. I can never forget his generosity in volunteering his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project is launched. This is the most difficult time – raising the first 10% of the funds and his appearance at Pak & London raised huge sums.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

“Other than that, for my generation, Dilip Kumar was the tallest and most versatile actor,” he added.

Other than that, for my generation, Dilip Kumar was the tallest and most versatile actor.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

President Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi paid tribute to the late Dilip Kumar, the legend of the Indian subcontinent film industry, saying he was an “exceptional actor” and a “worthy person”.

“Sorry to see Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) leave his socialite home. An exceptional actor, a humble man and a worthy personality,” the president tweeted on the occasion of the veteran actor’s death.

Sorry to see Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) leave his mundane home. An exceptional actor, a humble man and a worthy personality. Condolences to the immediate family and to his large family of admirers. That his soul rests in peace.

– Dr Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 7, 2021

The President offered his condolences to the family and fans of Dilip Kumar.

“Condolences to the immediate family and to his large family of admirers. May his soul rest in peace, “he wrote.

Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry expressed his sorrow and sadness saying that the death of Dilip Kumar marked the end of a golden age in the world of cinema.

He said that Yusuf Khan, who became Dilip Kumar in the Indian film industry, enjoyed extraordinary fame.

An iconic hero! Dilip Kumar is no more, loved by millions of people in the subcontinent and around the world, the king of tragedy will always be missed … RIP Yousaf Khan aka Dilip Kumar https://t.co/xoQYV014xA

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 7, 2021

“He was an artist with great talent from whom actors learned the art of acting,” he remarked.

“Besides being an attractive personality, he received immense love and respect from people for his artistry,” said Chaudhry Fawad.

He said that wherever Urdu is spoken and understood, Dilip Kumar has his lovers.

He said that the death of the legendary actor was a great loss for the world of cinema and moviegoers.

“He will live in the hearts of his fans for his versatile work,” said Fawad Hussain.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and to give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with strength.

Shahid Afridi

The versatile Shahid Afridi also expressed his grief over the death of the legendary actor. “Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we will return,” he tweeted.

“A huge loss for KPK’s Yousuf Khan Sahib fans in Mumbai and around the world. He lives in our hearts. Our condolences to Saira Banu sahiba. #DilipKumar, ”he added.

Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we will return. A huge loss for KPK Sahib Yousuf Khan fans in Mumbai and across the world. He lives in our hearts. Our condolences to Saira Banu sahiba. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/T51NelBl6O

– Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 7, 2021

Imran Abbas

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas shared photos from his meeting with the late Dilip Kumar, with a heartfelt caption.

“I still remember the day you spoke to me and my parents on the phone from Mumbai, then invited me to your house and the Eid I spent with you. I was literally impressed and fascinated by your presence, ”Imran Abbas wrote in a Facebook post.

“I cannot understand my feeling of losing an institution, a legend, the epitome of fame but kindness and without a doubt the greatest star the subcontinent can ever produce,” he added.

“… Someone who ruled the hearts of three generations for more than seven decades and established the principle of ‘acting’ for the generation to come. Inna Lillahe Wa Ina Elehe Rajeoon. RIP Dilip Sahab! he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Entertainment/609527-Imran-Khan-to-Imran-Abbas-Pakistan-condoles-death-Dilip-Kumar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos