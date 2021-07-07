Boris Johnson live news: Minister of Health under pressure as investigation opens into use of private emails





Related Video: Angela Rayner Demands Investigation into Hancock’s Use of Private Messaging Boris Johnson’s government is under pressure following the launch of two official investigations, including one into the use of private emails for government work. Health Minister Lord Bethell, alongside former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, has reportedly used private email accounts on a regular basis to conduct official business, raising concerns about transparency and security. Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham announced on Tuesday that she was conducting a formal investigation into the use of private correspondence channels at the Department of Health and Social Affairs. At the same time, the Lords Commissioner for Standards is investigating a complaint that Lord Bethell sponsored a parliamentary pass for Mr Hancocks’ former assistant Gina Coladangelo – whom he was caught kissing on leaked CCTV footage. Key points Show last update



1625647542 Two written ministerial statements are due in the House of Commons today: Chancellor Rishi Sunak on the L-Day update of the 2021-22 finance bill and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on the government’s vision in life sciences. Conrad DuncanJuly 7, 2021 9:45 AM 1625646805 MEPs worry about flaw in Hong Kong visa system Gaps in the new visa regime for British nationals in Hong Kong mean young people vulnerable to political targeting under new safety laws may not be eligible for the road even if their parents are, MPs have warned . The Commons Home Affairs Committee said it welcomed the introduction of the UK National Visa Route (Overseas) for Hong Kong people wishing to come to Britain from its former territory. However, the all-party group of MPs warned that there was a gap in the arrangement for a group of young people aged 18 to 24. People born after the July 1, 1997 remission may not be eligible for the program even if their parents have BN (O) status and ministers should expand the program to allow young people to apply separately, according to the committee. This is an important and welcome program, but the commission fears that there is a loophole for 18-24 year olds, which means vulnerable young Hong Kongers who have participated in pro-democracy protests will be in favor. danger because they won’t be eligible for the program, said committee chairperson Yvette Cooper. The government should close this loophole to ensure young people have a path to safety here in the UK. Between 123,000 and 153,700 BN (O) status holders and their dependents are expected to use the route to the UK in the first year, increasing to between 258,000 and 322,400 over five years. Conrad DuncanJuly 7, 2021 09:33 1625645519 Risk of a large Covid epidemic from England’s Euro 2020 semi-final, government admits A Cabinet minister has admitted that there is a risk of a large epidemic in the Covid cases of England’s Euro 2020 semi-final match at Wembley tonight. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said this morning that the government could not guarantee the match would not result in a spike in transmission as thousands of supporters are present to support the national team. Our journalist, Adam forrest, has the full story below: Conrad DuncanJuly 7, 2021 09:11 1625644704 Labor Party Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy warned the UK should not roll out the red carpet for China by sending UK ministers and royals to the Winter Olympics from Beijing. Ms Nandy told Sky News that the government should use all leverage at its disposal to prevent alleged human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang Province. You can find all of his comments below: Conrad DuncanJuly 7, 2021 8:58 AM 1625643754 Greensill has access to Covid loans without detailed checks, according to National Audit Office A failure to conduct verifications before scandal-stricken Greensill Capital joined a government-backed loan program has been heavily criticized by a watchdog. The National Audit Office said expedited accreditation due to the Covid pandemic failed to identify risks laid bare when the lender collapsed in May this year. Our Deputy Political Editor, Rob merrick, has the full story below: Conrad DuncanJuly 7, 2021 8:42 AM 1625642611 Below is the letter from Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy calling for a political boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics next year: Conrad DuncanJuly 7, 2021 8:23 AM 1625642401 British ministers and royals set to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Labor says British royals and ministers are expected to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China allows UN investigators to investigate alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang province, the Labor Party said. The Chinese government has strongly denied allegations regarding the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, despite reports that more than one million people have been arbitrarily detained and allegations of torture and forced sterilization. Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy and Shadow Culture Secretary Jo Stevens wrote to their counterparts, Dominic Raab and Oliver Dowden, stressing the need for a political response to deny the Chinese government a PR victory. We have constantly pressured the government to take stronger measures to deal with this appalling situation, including broader sanctions against senior officials responsible for what is happening in Xinjiang and stricter measures against labor. forced, Labor MPs said. We now call on you to take the opportunity of the Games to advocate for unhindered UN access to Xinjiang in order to conduct a full, transparent and independent investigation. This has been repeatedly requested by the UK and other governments, but has yet to be achieved. If this is not granted, the UK government should not send ministers, royals or high officials to participate in official functions or ceremonies at the Beijing Olympics. However, Labor did not call for a sports boycott, arguing it would not be fair to competitors who trained for four years for the event. A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said no decision has yet been taken on the UK government’s participation in the Winter Olympics. Tibetan, Uyghur activists protest in Switzerland against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics (AFP via Getty Images) Conrad DuncanJuly 7, 2021 8:20 AM 1625641632 Johnson lobbies UEFA to bring 2030 World Cup to UK and Ireland Boris Johnson has reportedly stepped up Britain’s bid to host the World Cup in 2030 by putting pressure on senior UEFA officials during the Euro. The Prime Minister met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin at No 10 on Tuesday to advocate for a joint British and Irish bid to host the competition, according to reports. Our journalist, Adam forrest, has the full story below: Conrad DuncanJuly 7, 2021 8:07 AM 1625640990 Conservative MPs vote for influential 1922 committee chair Conservative MPs are voting today on who should chair the powerful 1922 committee of backbenchers following a challenge against party leader and current chairman Sir Graham Brady. Sir Graham, who has held the post since 2010, faces a re-election battle with former government minister Heather Wheeler, with voting due to end at noon today. The voting process is only open to Conservative MPs who are not in government pay. The contest comes amid reported discontent in Downing Street with Sir Graham, who has openly criticized the lockdown restrictions and voted against the government on several occasions. Ms Wheeler, a former whip and deputy minister at the Foreign Office, is seen as No.10’s favorite candidate. Conrad DuncanJuly 7, 2021 7:56 AM 1625640419 Watchdog launches investigation into ministers’ use of private messaging The Information Commissioner has launched an investigation into allegations that private email accounts have been used by ministers of the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs. Reports have claimed that former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and current Minister Lord Bethell often use their private emails when discussing government business, sparking fears of transparency. Our journalist, Eleanor sly, has the full story below: Conrad DuncanJuly 7, 2021, 7:46 AM

