President Jokowi to inaugurate Ladongi dam in August





The Ladongi Dam National Strategic Project in East Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, which has been built since 2016, has now entered the completion phase and is expected to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo in August 2021. ANTARA / Azis Senong Kendari (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to inaugurate the Ladongi Dam National Strategic Project in East Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province, which will cost Rs 1.14 trillion in APBN funds , in August 2021. “The Ladongi dam project, which has been built since 2016, is expected to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo,” said Endra S Atmawidjaja, technology, industry and environment expert at the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR). in Kendari. , Southeast Sulawesi, Wednesday. Endra explained that the Ladongi dam has a capacity of 45 million cubic meters with a flood area and a green belt area of ​​246 hectares. “In addition to functioning as raw water and agricultural irrigation, the Ladongi dam is also expected to be a flood control vessel and a 1.3 MW power plant,” Endra said accompanied by the head of the River Region Center. Sulawesi IV for Southeast Sulawesi, the Ministry of PUPR, Haeruddin C Maddi. Read also: The PUPR ministry began filling the Ladongi Sultra dam in July The Ladongi Dam National Strategic Project in East Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, which has been built since 2016, has now entered the completion phase and is expected to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo in August 2021. ANTARA / Azis Senong Meanwhile, DPR RI Commission V deputy of Southeast Sulawesi Electoral District (Dapil) Ridwan Bae hopes the provincial government will immediately repair the 14-kilometer road leading to the Ladongi Dam to facilitate the access to the dam area. “Because the road is a provincial road, so I hope that Governor Ali Mazi can repair the Ladongi Dam road to facilitate people’s access. But, I also hope that the central government, if the road can be repaired, so that when the president comes, we are not overwhelmed, “hoped the politician from Golkar. The Ladongi Dam is designed to contain the flow of the Ladongi River which has not been optimally used and is expected to irrigate 3,604 hectares of agricultural land in a sustainable manner. Read also: Supporting food security, the PUPR ministry completes three dams

Read also: President Jokowi to inaugurate the Paselloreng Wajo dam Reporter: Abdul Azis Senong

Publisher: Kelik Dewanto

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.antaranews.com/berita/2253522/presiden-jokowi-dijadwalkan-resmikan-bendungan-ladongi-pada-agustus

