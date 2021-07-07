Bengal Labor Minister Becharam Manna rides his bike against rising fuel prices





Becharam Manna cycled from her home in Hooghly’s Singur to the state assembly in Kolkata New Delhi: The West Bengal Minister of Labor cycled 38 km today to protest against rising fuel prices in the country. Becharam Manna, a congressional leader from Trinamool, cycled from his home in Hooghly’s Singur to the state assembly in Kolkata on a day when oil prices hit the 100 rupee mark in the capital of State. Accompanied by party employees also on cycles, the Singur MP’s cycle was armed with a Trinamool flag with signs reading “Modi Babu, Petrol Bekabu” in Bengali, which translates to “Mr. Modi, the oil is out of control ”. Mr Manna shared photos of the “cycle walk” on Twitter. Gasoline in Kolkata is now priced at Rs 100.23 per liter. pic.twitter.com/6x15ZDPj2C Becharam Manna (@mlabecharam) July 7, 2021 The minister, who rose to prominence during the Tata Nano factory protest in 2008, left his home at 8 a.m. and reached the Assembly building in Calcutta around 12:30 p.m. to attend. the current session, the PTI news agency reported. “The sharp rise in fuel prices is the latest failure of Narendra Modi’s government. The price of oil has reached the milestone of the century in Calcutta and we are protesting against it,” he told reporters. The BJP-led Center government is pressing the common man in all ways, the minister said and added that the government of Bengal is trying to help the common man with his welfare plans. Gasoline and diesel prices hit new highs in all four metropolitan cities on Wednesday. In Delhi, gasoline is now priced at Rs 100.21. In Mumbai, revised gasoline and diesel prices are Rs 106.25 per liter and Rs 97.09 per liter. Fuel prices were increased four times in July, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. Prices were increased 16 times in June. Fuel tariffs vary state to state in India due to value added tax. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday about rising fuel prices in the country. She said the “cruel price hikes” have “brought great distress” to the people.

