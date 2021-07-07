Politics
HNW criticizes those who want to condemn Jokowi with a decree
TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Deputy Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia (MPR RI) Dr. H. M Hidayat Nur Wahid, MA criticized the parties that pushed President Joko Widodo to propose a decree to extend his term in office. due to the pandemic emergency of Covid-19. This criticism was conveyed by Hidayat Nur Wahid during a virtual discussion organized by the Muhammadiyah Constitutional Law Society (Mahutama), Monday (5/7/2021). The virtual discussion took place in commemoration of the presidential decree of Soekarno on July 5, 1959.
HNW, known as Hidayat Nur Wahid, said the decree was an unconstitutional act carried out because the country was in a state of emergency, which any head of state should avoid. Additionally, COVID-19 is a pandemic that has also hit the United States, New Zealand, and Iran. But no country has straddled COVID-19 for short-term political power. For example, issuing an executive order to extend the president’s term even though he has failed to overcome COVID-19.
According to Hidayat, in Indonesian constitutional practice, there are at least two decrees issued by the President of the Republic. “The premiere was performed by President Soekarno on July 5, 1959 and President Gus Dur on July 23, 2001,” Hidayat added.
The decree made by President Soekarno to dissolve the Constituent Assembly and declare a return to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia can be implemented, although there have been several rejections. Meanwhile, decrees or edicts issued by President Gus Dur, including the freezing of the DPR and MPR, were unsuccessful and even resulted in the early resignation of President Gus Dur.
“We don’t want the decree proposed to President Joko Widodo to repeat itself like the Bung Karno decree which, after the decree, suppressed democratic life and dissolved political parties. Neither do we want an incident like that of the President Gus Dur, which has been whispered by people around him to have a negative impact on Gus Dur. And President Jokowi’s term of office extension decree speech, of course, also breaks focus and can create a new chaos in the midst of the increasingly worrying Covid-19 pandemic, which we have to deal with compactly and together, ”he said.
HNW pointed out that presidential decrees, especially to extend the president’s term, are no longer relevant at this time. Currently, the terms of the President are clearly regulated in the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia.
“When President Soekarno issued a decree, Indonesia had only been independent for a few years and the republic was still relatively young. Based on the experience of democracy and the maturity of the constitution, we Indonesians already believe that unconstitutional methods under the pretext of such a decree cannot be applied at this time. in particular with the provisions of article 6A, article 7, article 22E and article 37 of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia which very clearly and firmly regulate these matters ”, he declared.
Despite this, HNW said this nation must also learn from the executive order issued by President Soekarno. In the decree, President Soekarno revived and recognized the constitutionality of the Jakarta Charter, even Bung Karno firmly stated that he believed that the Jakarta Charter of June 22, 1945, animates the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and is an inseparable part of the 1945 Constitution.
This, continued Vice Chairman of the Syuro Council of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), shows that the provisions of the 4 paragraphs of the Jakarta Charter (which, on August 18, 1945, was designated as the preamble to the 45th Constitution ) are constitutional, including the defense of independence (Palestine) and the rejection of occupation (Israel) as indicated in the fourth and first paragraphs.
Further, HNW added that the decree of July 5, 1959 also showed that the rejection of the dichotomy between nationalism and Islam, as the Jakarta Charter which was ratified by the BPUPK at its second session on July 10-14, 1945 was a constitutional legal compromise between nationalist personalities nationality with religious nationalist personalities both Islam and Christianity It is also important to accept that Pancasila, which does not recognize blackmail, becomes Trisila or Ekasila as indicated in the wording agreed by Committee 9 for become the Jakarta Charter, which was finalized by the PPKI on August 18, 1945.
“So if we commemorate the presidential decree of July 5, 1959, one of the lessons we must learn is the presence of President Soekarno’s statesman. Bung Karno’s decree was not to extend his own power, but the Proclamator and Father of the Nation, who was known as a nationalist figure, was not phobic of the Jakarta Charter and therefore not intoxicated with anti-religion. There is also no dichotomy between state and religion, between Pancasila and Quran. He accepted everything in harmony to present a solution, Bung Karno’s decree to save Greater Indonesia. It was one of the reasons why, at that time, the decree of July 5 could be accepted and applied. And it is very different from the speech on the maneuver to extend the mandate of President Jokowi, which was rejected “, he concluded. .
Sources
2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/mpr-ri/2021/07/07/hnw-kritik-pihak-yang-ingin-menjerumuskan-jokowi-dengan-dekrit
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]