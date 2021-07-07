HNW criticizes those who want to condemn Jokowi with a decree

TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Deputy Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia (MPR RI) Dr. H. M Hidayat Nur Wahid, MA criticized the parties that pushed President Joko Widodo to propose a decree to extend his term in office. due to the pandemic emergency of Covid-19. This criticism was conveyed by Hidayat Nur Wahid during a virtual discussion organized by the Muhammadiyah Constitutional Law Society (Mahutama), Monday (5/7/2021). The virtual discussion took place in commemoration of the presidential decree of Soekarno on July 5, 1959.

HNW, known as Hidayat Nur Wahid, said the decree was an unconstitutional act carried out because the country was in a state of emergency, which any head of state should avoid. Additionally, COVID-19 is a pandemic that has also hit the United States, New Zealand, and Iran. But no country has straddled COVID-19 for short-term political power. For example, issuing an executive order to extend the president’s term even though he has failed to overcome COVID-19.

According to Hidayat, in Indonesian constitutional practice, there are at least two decrees issued by the President of the Republic. “The premiere was performed by President Soekarno on July 5, 1959 and President Gus Dur on July 23, 2001,” Hidayat added.

The decree made by President Soekarno to dissolve the Constituent Assembly and declare a return to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia can be implemented, although there have been several rejections. Meanwhile, decrees or edicts issued by President Gus Dur, including the freezing of the DPR and MPR, were unsuccessful and even resulted in the early resignation of President Gus Dur.

“We don’t want the decree proposed to President Joko Widodo to repeat itself like the Bung Karno decree which, after the decree, suppressed democratic life and dissolved political parties. Neither do we want an incident like that of the President Gus Dur, which has been whispered by people around him to have a negative impact on Gus Dur. And President Jokowi’s term of office extension decree speech, of course, also breaks focus and can create a new chaos in the midst of the increasingly worrying Covid-19 pandemic, which we have to deal with compactly and together, ”he said.

HNW pointed out that presidential decrees, especially to extend the president’s term, are no longer relevant at this time. Currently, the terms of the President are clearly regulated in the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia.

“When President Soekarno issued a decree, Indonesia had only been independent for a few years and the republic was still relatively young. Based on the experience of democracy and the maturity of the constitution, we Indonesians already believe that unconstitutional methods under the pretext of such a decree cannot be applied at this time. in particular with the provisions of article 6A, article 7, article 22E and article 37 of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia which very clearly and firmly regulate these matters ”, he declared.

Despite this, HNW said this nation must also learn from the executive order issued by President Soekarno. In the decree, President Soekarno revived and recognized the constitutionality of the Jakarta Charter, even Bung Karno firmly stated that he believed that the Jakarta Charter of June 22, 1945, animates the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and is an inseparable part of the 1945 Constitution.

This, continued Vice Chairman of the Syuro Council of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), shows that the provisions of the 4 paragraphs of the Jakarta Charter (which, on August 18, 1945, was designated as the preamble to the 45th Constitution ) are constitutional, including the defense of independence (Palestine) and the rejection of occupation (Israel) as indicated in the fourth and first paragraphs.

Further, HNW added that the decree of July 5, 1959 also showed that the rejection of the dichotomy between nationalism and Islam, as the Jakarta Charter which was ratified by the BPUPK at its second session on July 10-14, 1945 was a constitutional legal compromise between nationalist personalities nationality with religious nationalist personalities both Islam and Christianity It is also important to accept that Pancasila, which does not recognize blackmail, becomes Trisila or Ekasila as indicated in the wording agreed by Committee 9 for become the Jakarta Charter, which was finalized by the PPKI on August 18, 1945.

“So if we commemorate the presidential decree of July 5, 1959, one of the lessons we must learn is the presence of President Soekarno’s statesman. Bung Karno’s decree was not to extend his own power, but the Proclamator and Father of the Nation, who was known as a nationalist figure, was not phobic of the Jakarta Charter and therefore not intoxicated with anti-religion. There is also no dichotomy between state and religion, between Pancasila and Quran. He accepted everything in harmony to present a solution, Bung Karno’s decree to save Greater Indonesia. It was one of the reasons why, at that time, the decree of July 5 could be accepted and applied. And it is very different from the speech on the maneuver to extend the mandate of President Jokowi, which was rejected “, he concluded. .