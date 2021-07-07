Pakistan remembers Dilip Kumar: Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute, media on actor’s emotional connection to country





The late Dilip Kumar was a figure revered across borders. Born in Peshawar, Pakistan, the legendary actor was not only loved by the Indian masses, but was also sought after by Pakistanis. Mohammad Yusuf Khan, aka Dilip Kumar, was born in Peshawar on December 11, 1922. He moved to Mumbai with his family in the 1930s and lived in Maximum City until he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Dilip Kumar was honored with Nishan-e-Imtiaz

Dilip Kumar’s old house, called “Dilip Kumar House”, was converted into a national heritage monument by then Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It is located in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar of Peshawar. In 1988, the late artist is said to have kissed the ground with emotion as he returned to visit his home. Nine years later, Kumar was honored with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, for his contribution to the arts.

#DilipKumar's feelings about his ancestral home in #Peshawar. (2011) -FF1 / n I am both full of fond memories of my parents, grandparents and many uncles, aunts and cousins ​​who filled the house with the sound of their chatter and warm laughter.

Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

Haveli by Dilip Kumar in Peshawar

Last year, after learning that the Pakistani government was planning to restore his ancestral home, the actor shared fond memories of growing up in the house amid chatter from many loved ones. A tweet from his official name read: “I am both full of fond memories of my parents, grandparents and many uncles, aunts and cousins ​​who filled the house with the sound of their chatter and warm laughter. . “

The actor also mentioned his ‘stepmother’ and wrote: “My frail and delicate mother was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and when I was little I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could sit beside her side and look at her beautiful face. “Every day when trading closed in the Qissa Khawani bazaar market, a storyteller would sit in the center of the square telling stories of bravery and victory. , deception and punishment that I listened to with wide eyes, sitting next to my father and my uncles, ”he added.

Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan offers his condolences on the death of Dilip Kumar

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday offered his condolences on the death of Indian film icon Dilip Kumar, saying he can never forget his generosity in helping to raise funds for a trust to establish cancer hospitals in memory of his mother. . I can never forget his generosity in volunteering his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project is launched. This is the most difficult time – raising (the) first 10% of the funds and his appearance at Pak & London raised huge sums. Other than that, for my generation, Dilip Kumar was the biggest and most versatile actor, ”he said.

Pak media pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

Meanwhile, Pakistani media covered extensively the death of India’s “first method player”. Posts like Dawn and Geo TV have shared stories about the screen legend’s passing. The latter shared an article on how Kumar was “the only man who could bring India and Pakistan together”. He also mentions a secret visit that Kumar made to Pakistan, apparently, in order to reunite Hindus and Muslims. Dilip Kumar Saab has secretly visited Pakistan twice to reunite Hindus and Muslims. I also revealed this in my book (Neither a Falcon nor a Dove), Geo TV said quoting Pakistan’s former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri.

Famous Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi mourned the icon’s death and tweeted: “Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we will return. A huge loss for KPK Sahib Yousuf Khan fans in Mumbai and across the world. He lives in our hearts. Sincere condolences to Saira Banu sahiba. #DilipKumar. “

Dilip Kumar died at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday due to prolonged illness. He was 98 years old. His funeral will be at 5 p.m. in Mumbai.

