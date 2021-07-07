Turkish pro-Kurdish human rights activist and politician released from prison





A former lawyer for the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, HDP, MP and senior human rights activist, Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, was released from prison on Tuesday following a court ruling. We are right, we are strong and we will win. We won with the resistance. Gergerlioglu said defiantly at a press conference held at the HDP headquarters in Ankara on Tuesday evening. The court ruling came five days after Turkey’s Constitutional Court ruled that his rights to be elected, to participate in political activities, and his personal freedoms and security had been violated. The decision of the highest courts also paved the way for him to regain his parliamentary status. The decision will be sent to Parliament, where he is expected to attend a second swearing-in ceremony in the near future. A court jailed Gergerlioglu in March for two years and six months for propaganda for a terrorist organization after retweeting a press article in 2016. The press article he shared concerned negotiations between the Turkish government and the PKK, an outlaw militant, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. The article called on the government to launch a new peace process. Following the prison sentence, approved by the Court of Cassation, Gergerlioglu had his parliamentary status revoked on March 17 and was arrested at his home on April 2. Belatedly, Gergerlioglu is on the verge of being released from prison days after the Constitutional Court of Turkey found that his right to be elected and engage in political activities, and that his right to liberty had been violated. It belongs to parliament, not prison, said Emma Sinclair-Webb, Human Rights Watch director for Europe and Central Asia. Twitter. Pressure on the HDP and other Kurdish groups has intensified in recent years as part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s crackdown on political opponents. Dozens of HDP lawmakers, including its former leaders Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, have been jailed on vague terrorism charges. Since the last local elections in Turkey, 59 of the 64 elected HDP mayors have also been removed from their posts for similar reasons, and several have been sent to prison. Human rights groups, the EU and opposition parties have called for the release of Demirtas and other Kurdish politicians arrested for allegedly political reasons. The Turkish Constitutional Court is currently investigating the forced shutdown of the HDP after the indictment of the Attorney General of the Court of Cassation was accepted, with the court claiming that the HDP and its members, through their statements and actions, have sought to damage and sever the unity of the state with the Turkish people.

