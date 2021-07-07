Trinamool frisk PM Modi as gasoline price exceeds Rs 100 in Kolkata





Earlier, Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Modi to cut taxes levied by Center on gasoline and diesel (File) Calcutta: Trinamool Congress searched Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after the price of oil crossed the 100 rupee mark in Kolkata, and said he must suffer deeply from the problems his loved one “deshwasiyon“(the compatriots) face such unimaginable hikes. Speaking to Twitter, Trinamool said: “100, not out! Gasoline prices have exceeded Rs 100 / L in Kolkata. We stand behind Mr @narendramodi in the midst of these trying times. While he is in hiding , we are sure that he suffers deeply for the troubles that his dear “deshwasiyon“facing such unimaginable hikes! #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu” 100, not outside!#Gasoline prices crossed 100 / Ltr in Kolkata. We support Mr. arenarendramodi in the midst of these difficult times. While he is in hiding, we are sure he is in deep pain from the troubles his beloved ‘deshwasiyon’ faces with such unimaginable hikes!#ModiBabuPetrolBekabu All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 7, 2021 The price of gasoline crossed the 100 rupee mark in Kolkata today and stood at 100.23 rupees per liter. Fuel prices continue to skyrocket across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. The price of gasoline is Rs 108.63 per liter in Bhopal while in Delhi it is Rs 100.21 per liter. Rates have increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value added tax. Earlier Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Modi to “drastically” cut taxes levied by the central government on gasoline and diesel and “verify the overall inflationary trend in the country “. In her letter to the Prime Minister, Banerjee pointed out that the retail price of gasoline in many states of the country has crossed an unprecedented threshold of Rs 100 per liter. She said that the prices of gasoline and diesel have been increased by the central government eight times since May 4, 2021, and among these, the prices were increased six times in June 2021 and four times in one week. Calling the increases in gasoline and diesel prices “cruel,” she said they had affected ordinary people the most and directly affected “dangerous rising” inflation in the country.

