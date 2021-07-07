Jokowi inaugurates Jambi Governor-Vice Governor 2021-2024





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo officially named Al Haris-Abdullah Sani as Governor and Deputy Governor Jambi at the State Palace, Wednesday (7/7/2021). Monitored from a live YouTube broadcast from the Presidential Secretariat, the inauguration was also attended by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and Interior Minister Tito Karnavian. The inauguration was based on Presidential Decree No.93P / 2021 regarding the dismissal of the governor of Jambi and the ratification of the governor-elect and the deputy governor of Jambi for the period 2021-2024 which was read by the deputy for administrative affairs of the ministry of state. Secretariat, Nanik Purwanti. Also Read: Covid-19 Rises, Jokowi Opens Emergency PPKM Options Outside Java-Bali "The President of the Republic of Indonesia hereby decides to determine the appointment of the governor and the vice-governor of Jambi from the inauguration of Al Haris and Abdullah Sani for the term of 2021-2024", Nanik said. He continued, both received basic salaries and departmental allowances in accordance with applicable law. Meanwhile, Al Haris and Abdullah Sani have been sworn in and pledged as governor and deputy governor of Jambi 2021-2024.

The oath and pledge was led by President Jokowi. "For the love of God, I swear that I will fulfill my obligation to governor and like Deputy Governor in the best possible way. And as fair as possible, "the two said, imitating Jokowi. "Hold fast to the 1945 Constitution and apply all its laws and regulations in a simple manner and serve the community, nation and nation," they continued. Also Read: Luhut: Indonesia is lucky to have people like Jokowi, quick and courageous decision making Previously, the General Election Commission (KPU) of Jambi province had nominated Al Haris-Abdullah Sani as a pair of candidates (paslon) elected in the elections for the governor and deputy governor of Jambi in 2020. Both were determined after winning the most votes in the new ballot (PSU) held at 88 polling stations (TPS) in 15 sub-districts in five districts after the Constitutional Court (MK) ruling relating to the trial concerning the results of the elections in Jambi. The number of votes obtained by Al Haris-Abdullah Sani was 600,733 votes.

