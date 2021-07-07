Kirti Azad blows up PCB backed T20 league in POK





A cricket league backed by the Pakistan Cricket Board – as the organizers claim – is due to be held in the second week of August later this year in Pakistani Kashmir and although that may seem like another rhetoric from the other Along with Line of Control, 1983 World Cup winner and politician turned cricketer, Kirti Azad believes these were futile attempts by the ruling government in Pakistan led by former cricketer Imran Khan to show something before the election.

“The elections are due and they have nothing else to show,” Azad told News18.com when asked about the Kashmir Premier League set to be played August 6-17. Former cricketer Wasim Akram is the league’s vice president, while Shahid Afridi has been named brand ambassador.

Legislative elections for Pakistan-occupied Kashmiri Legislative Assembly will be held on July 25, despite calls to postpone the elections by two months due to the threat of a Covid resurgence. Pakistan last year held the Legislative Assembly elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. India had criticized Pakistan for its decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying any action to change the status of the militarily occupied region had no legal basis.

“Time and time again they have been humiliated and cried out on the world stage with their occupation of Kashmir and the problems they created and just look at the development of the region which has nothing to show compared to this that we have seen on the Indian side. Pakistan is a donkey economy and they have always been trying to create unrest in the region. Their economy in tatters, there are no industries, no opportunities for growth; no country wants to visit the nation and play. Their players can’t play and they have to go to Dubai [UAE] and play. A country that cannot keep its players safe, how can you move forward with a league like this? ”Said Azad, who played seven tests and 25 ODIs for India.

Emphasizing more that Kashmir is an integral part of India, Azad said: “During the partition, Jammu and Kashmir had the option of joining India or Pakistan, but Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler at the time, decided to keep it as an independent state. Since then, we have followed the democratic path, but this has not been the case in the region under the illegal occupation of Pakistan, “he said.

The league also struggled with the country’s top T20 league – the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The PSL franchises have reportedly written to the PCB, expressing their disappointment at the start of a new T20 tournament. From an Indian perspective, Azad is of the opinion that the BCCI, through the Indian government, should pressure other countries whose players will be in this league to remove their players from participation and send a strong signal that that kind of rhetoric.

“There is no time for diplomacy, not even a month (before the tournament starts) and the BCCI is expected to take down the Indian government. Put pressure on the countries whose players are participating not to ‘have nothing to do with the league, “he added. After Pakistani national players, former international cricketers including Herschelle Gibbs, Tillakratne Dilshan, Monty Panesar, Matt Prior were chosen by the teams.

