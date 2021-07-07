Indian Megastar was 98 – Deadline





Hindi superstar Dilip Kumar has died in Mumbai at the age of 98. He was ill this year and was admitted to hospital on June 30 with shortness of breath, according to numerous reports. Tributes were paid to Kumar by public figures and movie stars, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan. Scroll down to see some of the built-in ones. Known as the ‘King of Tragedy’, Kumar was one of India’s oldest and brightest stars. Kumar’s first film role came in 1944, but his breakthrough was the 1949 photo Andaz, in which he played alongside Raj Kapoor, who had grown up in the same neighborhood as him. The 1950s saw a string of box office successes for Kumar which firmly established him as one of the biggest draws among audiences during this period. He became the first actor to win the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, for the 1952 romantic drama Daag, and he would win the prize seven more times. Related story Cannes critic: Juliette Binoche in “Between two worlds” His 1960 film Mughal-e-Azam, the historic epic starring Kumar as Prince Salim, became the highest-grossing film in Indian history and held the title for 11 years. Around the same time, he was reportedly offered the role of Sherif Ali in Laurence of Arabia by David Lean, but turned it down, the role ultimately going to Omar Shariff. He also began producing regularly throughout the 1960s, establishing himself as a key figure in front of and behind the camera. The 1970s were an in-between period for Kumar, with a series of box office flops, but he regained success in the 1980s and worked steadily until the 2000s, when he became a member of the Indian parliament. . The Maharashtra government has said Kumar will receive state funeral honors. He is survived by his wife, Bollywood actress Saira Banu. Here is a selection of tributes paid to Kumar today: Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a legend of cinema. It was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated. His death is a loss for our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. TO TEAR APART. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021 T 3958 – An institution has disappeared .. every time the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be “before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar” ..

My duas for the peace of his soul and the strength to the family to endure this loss.

Deeply saddened. – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021 Saddened to learn of the death of Dilip Kumar. I can never forget his generosity in volunteering his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project is launched. This is the most difficult time – raising the first 10% of the funds and his appearance at Pak & London raised huge sums. – Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021 A timeless legend. Its imposing glow will continue to be a source of inspiration for actors around the world. A huge loss for Indian cinema… Rest in peace #DilipKumar Sir. We will miss you terribly pic.twitter.com/N2NWjazqKz – Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 7, 2021 Deeply saddened by the death of Dilip Sahab. A genius actor who had a huge impact in Indian cinema. An inspiration for generations to come. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/hABPsu3WVR – Shikhar Dhawan (@ SDhawan25) July 7, 2021

