The concept of food domain does not respond to the threat of the food crisis

The same failure occurred in the rice paddy printing program during the time of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, which targeted 1.2 million hectares of forest in Merauke, in the province of Papua. Various types of commercial land management permits are issued by the government, including for sugar cane and oil palm plantations. The implementation of this program has sparked protests due to a number of social, economic and environmental issues, including resistance from indigenous peoples.

The CEO of the Sustainable Nusantara Ecosystem Foundation (EcoNusa Foundation), Bustar Maitar, said there was a need to ensure that the way the government develops food production should not damage the ecosystem. Because, what has happened in Merauke to this day, the project has failed but the felling of trees is still going on.

“What happened in Merauke, to date, the estate is not over. However, logging continues with the aim of developing a food estate,” Bustar said.

While the way this can be done in Papua may be the intensification of paddy fields in the transmigration areas, which can maximize productivity and not have to open up new land. The government does not have to convert large amounts of land to ensure national food security.

Food security can be enhanced by providing support to areas at the smallest community level such as villages. So that people can produce their own food and to mitigate the impact of crises such as the pandemic.

“The local food potential must always be maintained. It is an accident when sago palm plantations are cleared, for example, as happened in Papua. , Bustar said.

He gave an example of the food self-sufficiency program carried out by EcoNusa in three villages in the north of the Moluccas; Gane, Posi-posi and Samo, in 2018. The inhabitants of the three villages have abandoned the habit of cultivating rice for two decades because they depend on supplies of rice sent from other regions.

Food and nutrition scientist Mulia Nurhasan said there were two new aspects of food security proposed by the food security and nutrition experts of the High Level Panel on Food Security and Nutrition ( HLPE) 2020, namely sustainability (sustainability) and agency (accountability). Empowering communities in food security is very important to ensure the realization of the rights of local communities to develop their own food systems.

“The concept of the food sector cannot guarantee aspects of food security in terms of accessibility and utility, because access to diversified foods rich in micronutrients for the local communities where the food sector is worked, can even be hampered. In addition, by ensuring two additional aspects of food security, namely sustainability and empowerment, ”said Mulia.

Besides the trend towards one or more commodities, food estates also encourage large-scale land clearing. There is a risk of reduced nutritional intake from foods consumed by local populations. Because it is generally easy to access from the forest and the environment around the community is now lost.

Several studies from the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) show that people living in forestry consume more vegetables and fish. Meanwhile, areas with high deforestation consume more processed foods and sugary drinks.

“The high consumption of processed foods, especially ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks, can lead to an increase in the number of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke and others.” , did he declare.

Thus, the food and nutrition security program must be aligned with the needs and potential of food and nutrition in each region. In order to be able to maintain the sustainability of local production.

“The government needs to review food policies from top to bottom, while avoiding excessive focus on rice production. Food policies that take into account the empowerment of local communities and prioritize the decentralization of the food system can improve food security and nutrition in a sustainable way. “Mulia concluded.

Reporter: Anisyah Al Faqir

Source: Merdeka.com