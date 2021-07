MSNBC’s Chris Hayes claimed Republicans would back Mike Pence’s hanging if Trump proposed it

Special report with Bret Baier – Tuesday July 6

In today’s episode of Special Report, Mike Emanuel details the July 4th weekend crime spike; Additionally, the death toll in a Florida condo collapse is rising as criminal and civil investigations begin.

Liberal MSNBC presenter Chris Hayes has claimed Republicans “will support the hanging of Mike Pence” if former President Donald Trump orders it.

On Monday, MSNBCs host Hayes “All in” invited Echelon Insights co-founder Kristen Soltis Anderson and Bulwark writer Tim Miller to discuss the recent announcement by former Texas president. GOP, Allen Wests, to run for governor against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The conversation quickly turned to discussing what Hayes described as “Stalinist-style” calls to former President Donald Trump from Republicans running for the primaries.

MSNBCS CHRIS HAYES PAN TO AMPLIFY THE CHINESE STATE’S PROPAGANDA CARTOON ON ARMED VIOLENCE IN THE UNITED STATES

“I mean, if Donald Trump decided tomorrow to lead a campaign to make the hanging of Mike Pence a litmus test for the Republican Party, the vast majority of Republican officials would support the hanging of Mike Pence and that’s a dark thing and dark to say, but it’s God’s truth right now. ” Hayes commented. “It’s so bad, I really really believe it.”

As Miller nodded in agreement, Anderson disagreed with Hayes’ insinuation saying, “I think there are a lot of other complexities out there.”

“I think some horrible things have already been approved,” Hayes replied.

“The problem all Republicans face is that Donald Trump and his ilk have numbers similar to Saddam Hussein’s,” Miller added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a poll reported by the Politico Morning Consult, 71% of Republicans maintained a favorable opinion of former Vice President Pence.

Hayes, who has often targeted the former president and Republicans with absurd accusations, claimed last year that the GOP “traded 100,000 American lives” when they confirmed Amy Coney Barrett in Supreme Court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/chris-hayes-claimed-republicans-behind-hanging-mike-pence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos