Egypt uses military to send firm message to newly conciliatory Turkey

Egypt sent a strong message to regional rival Turkey this week, flexing its military might even as it embarks on measures designed to calm tensions between the two Sunni powers.

Egypt’s message was designed to address the two major hot spots between the two countries. Cairo waged a proxy war with Turkey in Libya in 2014-2020 and hosts a regional gas forum designed to counter Turkish movements in the eastern Mediterranean.

For almost a decade, Turkey has been committedin a bitter rivalry with Egypt which began when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported the Muslim Brotherhood after the group was ousted from power in Cairo when Sisi took power in 2013.

Erdogan called Sisi a tyrant and submitted a formal request to the United Nations Security Council for him to be recognized as a war criminal. Egypt expelled the Turkish ambassador to Cairo and recalled his from Ankara.

The rivalry between Sunni Muslim powers metastasized to other regions and divided the Middle East, with Turkey and Qatar at the head of a pro-Islamist faction, and Egypt siding with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in a pro-Western camp.

In the Mediterranean, Egypt has aligned itself with Greece and Cyprus, which accuse Turkey of illegally drilling natural gas in their exclusive economic zones. With Israel, the countries formed the EastMed Gas Forum, headquartered in Cairo, and they conducted joint military exercises.

Members of the self-proclaimed special forces of the Eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) gather in the town of Benghazi, en route to support other LNA fighters on the front line west of the city ​​of Sirte, facing forces loyal to the UN recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), June 18, 2020 (Photo by Abdullah DOMA / AFP)

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi opened a strategic naval base in the Mediterranean Sea to secure shipping lines, according to the presidency.

The base is approximately 255 kilometers (160 miles) west of Alexandria, towards the border with Libya, a country in which Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have played a key military role in supporting the military. Libyan National Council of Khalifa Haftar. Turkey supports the Government of National Accord, the opposing side in the 2014-2020 civil war.

French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 5, 2018 (Ludovic Marin / Pool / AFP)

It is no coincidence that the ceremony was attended by the powerful Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

It is the last Egyptian military base in the Mediterranean and will focus on securing the northern and western fronts of the country, Sisi said in a statement.

The opening coincides with the eighth birthday of Sisi leading the military ousting of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

The proxy war in Libya looked like it could turn into a direct power-to-power showdown, when Sisi called the Libyan city of Sirte a “red line” and threatened to use direct military force if Turkish-backed forces did. were attacking.



The civil war ended with a ceasefire in October 2020, and Turkey and Egypt are supporting the political process.

Turkey and Egypt also disagree over control of resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara is aggressively claiming its maritime rights, thanks to its support for the GNA in Libya. In 2019, Turkey signed a maritime demarcation agreement with the Libyan government, claiming rights to the waters that Cyprus and Greece consider theirs.

In September 2020, Ankara raised the bar by sending a ship, accompanied by warships, to search for oil and gas in waters claimed by Greece. At one point, according to Reuters, Greek and Turkish warshipscollided.

Warships from Greece, Italy, Cyprus and France participate in a joint military exercise August 26-28, southern Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, in this photo provided on August 31, 2020 by the Greek Ministry of defense. (Greek Ministry of Defense via AP)

In response, Egypt and Greece signed a maritime border agreement which is rejected by Turkey.

In 2020, the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum was officially launched, which includes Turkey’s rivals like Israel, Greece, Cyprus and France. The EMGF, hosted in Cairo, is seen as an anti-Turkish alliance.

Qader 2021

Egypt’s military exercise this week is designed to send a warning about Egypt’s willingness to defend its interests at sea.

On Sunday, Egypt’s Defense Ministry released a video from Exercise Qader 2021, which is taking place on the July 3 base. The video highlighted that the base is helping Egypt protect its natural resources in its territorial waters, a clear message to Erdogan.

The message to Turkey is that Egypt has a capable and advanced army that will defend its waters and its vision of becoming a regional energy hub.

The January 2020 Qader exercise took place a week after Erdogan announced his intention to send Turkish troops to Libya.

Turkey needs friends

After a decade of Erdogan’s assertive behavior and rhetoric, global and regional changes have pushed Ankaras to the wall. Isolated from Europe and many Arab states, he faces a hostile White House and a US president who personally dislikes Erdogan, as his economy continues to be rocked by the pandemic.

This photo from June 24, 2019, in the Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus, shows the drilling vessel Fatih, which was deployed by Turkey to search for gas and oil in waters considered to be part of the exclusive economic zone of the state of the EU. (AFP)

Turkey’s tone and policies have changed in recent months, which includes overtures to Egypt. The two sides held discreet intelligence and diplomatic talks, and Erdogan said in March that he hopes that the reconciliation process with Egypt is greatly strengthened, and that Egypt and Turkey are natural allies.

At the same time, Ankara has called on Egyptian opposition television channels in Turkey to moderate their criticism of Sisi and the Egyptian government, a sign of its desire for reconciliation.

Turkey even remained calm in June when Egypt confirmed the death penalty for 12 senior members of the Muslim Brotherhood for the murder of demonstrators in 2013.

Egypt, on the other hand, has been more cautious. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry acknowledged talks but stressed that progress depends on “real change in Turkish politics”.

“Words are not enough, they must be matched with deeds,” he warned.

Egypt is still not ready to accept Turkey’s overtures and instead opposes demonstrations of military force.

Israel, too, has been cold towards Turkish attempts to rekindle ties. With new diplomatic and security relations with the Arab states, Israel is unlikely to engage with Turkey until Ankara ends Hamas activities in the country, is transparent about its activities in East Jerusalem, and puts an end to its activities in the country. end to its harsh anti-Israel rhetoric.