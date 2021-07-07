Even Boris Johnson becomes football fan when England reach semi-finals





Either way, Boris Johnson is not a football fan. Yes, we’ve all seen footage of him looking at the footer, gloating when Raheem Sterling scored, but we know he can’t tell the difference between a flat back and a flat wardrobe. As Gary Lineker said of the Prime Minister: We all know you don’t laugh at sports until you want to bask in thoughtful glory. We real football fans can spot a fake fan, a glory hunter, a mile and a half away and in big tournaments when the interest of the country is at its height, it is our duty to share the exhortation of our national team with those who will be screaming: keep going, Harry, hit him somewhere good. But sports football in particular has the ability like nothing else to bring people together, and in these difficult times we should all rejoice yes, even those of us for whom the game is serious business in the world. expression, even uneducated, of a common cause. < class=""> Read more English footballers unite us as our government revel in points and division A guide to today’s talking points, straight to your inbox And at least most of us won’t be watching in the company of Richard Madeley. The breakfast TV host tried to broadcast his best Alan Shearer on Good Morning Britain the other day and was telling Sam Allardyce what he loved most about England’s victory over Ukraine. It was, he said the way the English attackers really approached their defenders and basically said: I’m coming through you. I’m sorry, there might be two or three of you, but I’m going to sneak in and cross over. it was a discovery of a wonderfully talented form. Yes, he said it on national television. To a man who led the national team. It’s a language that no one who watches football regularly would ever use, and given that more than half of the UK’s population will be tuned in tonight, it’s a safe bet that a big part of the homemade analysis will be similar. nature. It may irritate the die-hard fan, but in many ways I envy the occasional supporter, indifferent to a history of underperformance and indifferent to the complications that those of us who have followed the England squad for so many. years have to endure. It is a rare and precious moment of unity in our fractured existence. How wonderful it is to support England with unbridled and unwavering fervor. How wonderful to watch tonight’s game without the fear and apprehension that has arisen from a litany of chess. What a joy to marvel at the bulldog spirit of Harry Maguires without having to imagine him in a Manchester United jersey. What a simple pleasure to give unequivocal support to your national team without acknowledging that over the years this has represented a lot of bad in the professional game and attracted the worst kind of nationalist fanatic. How wonderful it must be to hear Footballs Coming Home and not think about losing to the Germans on penalties. It is not easy to pledge allegiance to the national team. But maybe over the next few days this version of England, with a manager who seems to have a good grip on his duties and a group of players who are both talented and likeable, will banish all those bad memories and associations. unhappy. Let Boris Johnson wrap himself in a St George flag. Let Richard Madeley speak for a nation. Let the thousands sing Coming Home Footballs. It is a rare and precious moment of unity in our fractured existence.

