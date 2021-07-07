Jokowi inaugurates Al Haris and Abdullah Sani as governors and deputy governors of Jambi 2021-2024





Tribunnews reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Al Haris and Abdullah Sani, as governor and deputy governor of Jambi, at the State Palace on Wednesday (7/7/2021). Both were elected governors and deputy governors of Jambi, having previously won the 2020 regional leader election by winning 600,733 votes, the highest of the other two pairs of candidates, namely: Cek Endra-Ratu Munawaroh with 587,918 votes and Fahrori Umar-Syafril Nursal who received 381,634 votes. Read also : This is what prompted Tony Fernandes to take over the Gojek business in Thailand. During the inauguration procession, the selected couple first received an extract from the decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia which was executed in the Hall of Credentials, Merdeka Palace. In addition, the candidates for the post of governor and vice-governor followed a carnival procession from the Merdeka Palace to the State Palace with President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin accompanied by Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian. Read also : Ministry of Religion to organize Madrasa robotics competition 2021 The inauguration began with the singing of the anthem Indonesia Raya, which then continued with the reading of the presidential decree. The investiture of Al Haris and Abdullah Sani was carried out on the basis of the decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia number 93 P of 2021 regarding the dismissal of the governor of Jambi and the ratification of the appointment of the governor of Jambi and the deputy governor of Jambi. “Confirmation of appointments to positions recorded since the time of their respective appointments: 1. Al Haris as governor of Jambi during his tenure in 2021-2024. 2. Abdullah Sani as Deputy Governor of Jambi for the term 2021-2024, and each concerned is assigned a base salary and allowances for the post of Regional Chief and Deputy Regional Chief in accordance with the legislation Said President Decree. After the reading of the presidential decree by the deputy for the administration of devices at the secretariat of the Ministry of State, Nanik Purwanti, the oath was read. President Jokowi took his second oath as regional leader. Read also : Guess England vs Denmark result in Euro 2021, goalkeeper Persib Bandung wins three lions champion “By God, I swear that I will fulfill my obligations as Governor / Deputy Governor in the best and fairest manner, that I will adhere to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945 and apply all its laws and regulations in a way that is simple and devoted to society, to the homeland and to the nation, ”said the designated couple. After the swearing-in, President Jokowi, Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin and officials present congratulated the couple Al Haris and Abdullah Sani. According to monitoring from Tribunnews.com, the groundbreaking event implemented strict sanitary protocols with a limited number of guests. Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Menkoplhukam Mahfud MD were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

