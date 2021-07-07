Ahead of cabinet reshuffle, likely flock to Prime Minister Modi’s residence





The residence of Prime Minister at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, was the focus of action on Wednesday as top BJP leaders and likely ministers crowded ahead of Narendra Modi’s first major government reshuffle after assuming responsibility for a second term in 2019. The reshuffle is scheduled for 6 pm Rashtrapati Bhawan. We learn that 43 leaders will be sworn in as Union ministers on Wednesday. Future ministers who are at the Prime Minister’s residence include Congressman-turned-BJP Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Ministry of Finance Anurag Thakur, Varun Gandhi, Meenakshi Lekhi, the leader Apna Dal Anupriya Patel, Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Bhupender Yadav, Uttarakhand legislator Ajay Bhatt, Karnataka leader Shobha Karandlaje, Sirsa Sunita Duggal MP, Bhiwandi MP Kapil Patil, Beed MP Pritam Munde and West Bengal MP Shantanu Thakur. Besides these leaders, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane G. Kishan Reddy, RCP Singh of JD (U), Rajya Sabha Parshottam Rupala MP and BJP President JP Nadda are also at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Interestingly, Pashupati Kumar Paras, brother of the late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, also arrived at the Prime Minister’s residence. Paras was involved in a family drama with Paswan’s son, Chirag Paswan. Chirag Paswan on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that no one from the dissident faction be removed from the LJP quota ministry or he would go to court. He said Paras or someone else on his side can become a minister as an independent, but not as a member of the LJP with which they are no longer associated. According to media reports, India will have its “youngest ever” cabinet after Wednesday’s reshuffle with record representation of OBC, SC and ST, and greater representation of women. Reports indicate that 27 ministers from CBOs, 12 from SC communities and eight from ST communities will be inducted into the Council of Ministers. The Modi government currently has 53 ministers and can number up to 81.

