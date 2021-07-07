Why is Prime Minister Imran Khan planning to speak to the Baloch insurgents?





This is not something controversial but simply a statement of fact that aligns with the foundations of Hybrid War theory.

Prime Minister Imran Khan surprised many observers when he suggested he might meet with Baluch insurgents who have some grievances. Balochistan has unfortunately remained chronically underdeveloped and largely neglected since independence from Pakistan, which Khan blamed on previous administrations which prioritized their political interests over national interests. He therefore pledged to focus more on the development of the province and pledged that the CPEC was the key to achieving this ambitious goal. Talking to certain insurgents who might have objectively legitimate socio-economic grievances could also preemptively thwart any potential Indian plans to escalate the Hybrid War against CPEC after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan.

Those who follow Pakistani affairs should already be very familiar with the plethora of evidence Islamabad has presented publicly in support of its accusation that New Delhi is clandestinely supporting Baloch militants whom the government considers terrorists. The purpose of this article is not to examine such evidence but to explain its relevance to Khan’s implicit proposition. At their most basic level, Hybrid Wars are the external exploitation of pre-existing identity conflicts – primarily ethnic, religious, political, socio-economic, and regional – in order to indirectly pressure a targeted government to proceed. a series of unilateral concessions. to and including a regime change or even a “regime reboot” (far-reaching constitutional reform).

Khan was quoted as saying: “It is possible that they [insurgents] have grievances and India [can] use them to spread anarchy. Contrary to how some would describe it, this is not something controversial but simply a statement of fact that aligns with the foundations of Hybrid War theory. Prime Minister refers to how India is exploiting the socio-economic underdevelopment of Balochistan in order to encourage desperate individuals to fight against their government, driven by the false hope that it will ultimately lead to an improvement in their conditions of life. In reality, however, the most powerful Baloch militant leaders live in luxury overseas while the base fights and dies in a foreign power’s proxy war against their homeland.

What Khan apparently wants to do is neutralize India’s most powerful recruiting tool, which is Balochistan’s socio-economic underdevelopment and the (keyword) perception some of its people have of be excluded from relevant processes, especially those concerning CPEC. India is taking advantage of this through its information war campaign to inspire desperate individuals to ruin their lives in the manner previously explained. New Delhi is sometimes successful in this regard because Islamabad has not made all Balochs feel equal stakeholders in the flagship project of the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). With Pakistan’s new grand geo-economic strategy in mind, Khan hopes to finally resolve this perception problem.

As one can reasonably extrapolate from the fact that geoeconomics will now officially take precedence over geopolitics when it comes to formulating state policies, Pakistani leaders are likely to pay more attention to the root socio-economic causes. domestic difficulties, especially among minorities. groups along its periphery. It follows, therefore, that Khan might consider unveiling some proposals to further strengthen direct stakes in CPEC for the Baloch, perhaps through future vocational training and placement programs (JTPP). If coupled with responsibly implemented policies that prioritize the elevation of representatives of this ethnic group to leadership positions on meritocratic grounds, then the perception that India is exploiting may disappear.

The allusion to the possibility of having talks with certain Baloch insurgents implies the de facto division of these militant forces into “good / deceived” and “bad / terrorist” camps. The first category could relate to those who did not commit any act of terrorism but who joined anti-government armed groups after being misled by a foreign information warfare campaign that exploited their difficult socio-economic situation. The second could include those who are in direct contact with hostile foreign powers and / or have committed acts of terrorism. For this policy to be successful, the state must already have a plan in place to provide credible JTPP to those who agree to lay down their arms in order to effectively reintegrate them into society.

This is where China could play an important role. The People’s Republic has a lot of experience in training people to work on its various BRI projects around the world. Beijing could help foot some of the bill for these JTPPs as well as provide the actual services involved in such programs. If this were to happen, and given the great strategic importance of the CPEC in providing China with direct access to the Indian Ocean region (IOR), then the People’s Republic could promote its efforts in as part of a larger initiative that could eventually be called BRI-Aid (Chinese multi-pole version of USAID) and subsequently implemented in dozens of other countries when its eventual perfection in the Pakistani province of Balochistan .

Overall, what is proposed in this analysis is “democratic security”, or hybrid counter-warfare tactics and strategies (especially those implemented in a preventive manner). Given that hybrid wars are the external exploitation of pre-existing identity conflicts, more often than not a form of socio-economic conflict that has been unintentionally exacerbated by the target state’s own prior policies, it makes sense that Khan gives the priority to the relevant development of Balochistan in parallel to the examination of talks with certain categories of Baluch insurgents (“good” / deceived). Pakistan must nip in the bud any burgeoning escalation of India’s hybrid war against CPEC in order to secure the country’s long-term geoeconomic interests in the multipolar world order.

