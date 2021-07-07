COVID-19 tragedy reveals how broken Indonesian politics are – Opinion

Ary Hermawan (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

What a cliché it is to say our politics is broken, but it is truer than ever.

With reports of political corruption filling our daily newsfeeds, we know for a fact that the democratic institutions we have established in the Age of Reform have been co-opted by a small group of people who are only interested in accumulate wealth and power.

This is by no means unique to Indonesia. Politics is dirty. Power corrupts. So what else is new? Well, as the second wave fueled by the Delta variant engulfs the country’s most populous island, we can no longer ignore how the ongoing health crisis has exposed the structural problems that underpin our democracy, how the state failed us in one of the most difficult times in history.

The pandemic is a disease that exacerbates the ills of society. It is a test for all political regimes in the world, regardless of their type. It challenges them to see if they are able to design sound policies to bring the epidemic under control, flatten the curve, strengthen the health system, protect the vulnerable, save lives.

Indonesia is unfortunately one of the worst performing countries, according to a global think tank. And it is not difficult to independently verify this claim. Just check our text messages or listen to announcements from local mosques to learn that another person we know has been infected or killed by the virus.

After all of the pandemic carnage, we cannot afford to sustain the social and political comorbidities that have brought us to where we are today.

We should no longer leave state power in the hands of the privileged few elected to public office through corruption or elite favoritism – just so they can buy party support and popular votes.

These are real problems that have seriously compromised our democracy. Our elections have become just another means of accumulating wealth and power for those who already have enormous amounts of it. Our democracy is far from being inclusive; only those with strong financial backing can successfully run for public office. It is the pre-existing condition that our democratic institutions cannot resist.

When small town politician Joko “Jokowi” Widodo became president in 2014, we thought the people had won in the elite struggle for state power. How wrong we were. Shortly after taking the oath to become our seventh president, he was forced to appease the political bigwigs and oligarchic powers just to stay in power and do his job, resulting in the appointment of ministers with backgrounds and questionable credibility.

The price of such a transactional policy is too high.

Having a military doctor with close ties to powerful political figures as Minister of Health, for example, has led the Jokowi administration to disastrously downplay the threat of the pandemic and miss the opportunity to prevent the community transmission.

With political and business elites having such influence in government, we shouldn’t be surprised that its policies seem to favor these same elites and that in these difficult times, government seems to be part of the problem rather than the solution.

We will not forget that just before the pandemic struck, the government and the House of Representatives approved a revision of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Act 2002 in a clear attempt to weaken the anti-corruption agency, despite strong public opposition. And while people had to stay at home to reduce infection rates, lawmakers passed the Job Creation Act without adequate public talk.

This pattern continued throughout the pandemic. Public appeals, including those from scientists and medical professionals, were largely ignored by elites, resulting in bad policies that ended up hurting many.

For months, the government claimed to be working hard to save the economy and save people from the onslaught of the pandemic. But doubts remain as to whether this is really the case. Some of the government’s policies are so absurdly short-sighted that we have started to suspect that at least some officials have no intention of saving either the economy or the people. The only stake for them is their political survival.

One example is Airlangga Hartarto, who leads our national COVID-19 task force and is responsible for the bad policies that have led to the current health crisis. Party chairman Golkar is running for president and we have reason to believe that his political ambitions for the 2024 race have shaped many of his myopic policies.

In a deaf gesture on Saturday, Golkar called on all party members to put up banners in support of Airlangga as the presidential candidate as hospitals in Java struggled to cope with soaring cases and shortages of oxygen and intensive care beds.

Airlangga and Golkar are not the only ones aiming for 2024. Others have similar ambitions. This explains why two Cabinet ministers engaged in corrupt acts during the pandemic – one of them diverting social assistance intended for those affected by COVID-19 – and why government officials are promoting it. ‘an unproven coronavirus drug and lawmakers are pushing for approval of questionable vaccine technology.

Corruption and rent-seeking remain rampant during the pandemic, which may have even provided a greater opportunity for the elite to enrich themselves and become more powerful.

Budiman Sudjatmiko, once an icon of the Indonesian left, now appears to have become a tech evangelist, preaching a data-laden utopia ruled by tech giants and unicorns on Mount Algorithm, but our politics remain primitive and predatory, even during a global health crisis of historic, seemingly biblical proportions.

The bad news is that there is no quick fix for this. But if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that a structural transformation of our body politic is overdue.

The writer is an editor of Jakarta Post and a doctoral student at the Asia Institute at the University of Melbourne.