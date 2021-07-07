Development of China worthy of emulation by Pakistan: Imran Khan





Prime Minister says CPC and PTI visions for their respective countries reflect the aspirations of their citizens

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Tuesday that he hoped Pakistan would emulate China in reducing poverty, eradicating corruption and promoting national development.

Speaking to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the World Summit of Political Parties via video link, he attributed Beijing’s astonishing success in China’s development to a people-centered approach. Referring to the founding chairman of the CCP, Mao Zedong, and his successor Deng Xiaoping, Khan said they have guided the Chinese people in reclaiming their national dignity, pride, self-respect and place. legitimate in the world. He claimed that the success of the CCP inspired colonized nations around the world and contributed to the end of colonialism.

According to the Prime Minister, the achievements of the CCP have opened new avenues of reflection for political parties around the world. He claimed that the party had proven that the only goal of achieving political power should be to transform the lives of citizens. Indeed, political parties can only enjoy public support and legitimacy if they continue to selflessly serve the people, he said.

Praising the visionary leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Khan said he has played a central role in China’s transformation. Its human-centered philosophy has made a crucial difference as China recently eradicated extreme poverty, one of the greatest achievements in human history, he said and praised. Beijing for building a moderate and prosperous society.

The Prime Minister also hailed President Xis’ vision of shared prosperity through the Belt and Road Initiative, saying it has had a major impact on global and sustainable development. He said Pakistan has recalibrated its priorities from geopolitics to geoeconomics and the China-Pakistan economic corridor has complemented this shift by emphasizing economic integration and regional connectivity.

Pakistani party

During his remarks, Khan said that the CCP’s declared mission of a great rejuvenation of China and Tehreek-e-Insafs’ Pakistani vision of a Naya Pakistan reflected the respective aspirations of the peoples of our two countries. He said he founded the PTI on the principles of accountability, transparency, meritocracy and Islamic welfare, adding that he wanted to break the cycle of elite capture, corruption and nepotism. The PTI remains committed to its original mission of establishing the rule of law and building a humane and compassionate society, he said, noting the success of Ehsaas’s social assistance program.

We have made universal health coverage a priority in our health sector reforms. As part of the Ehsaas Sahulat program, we aim to provide free health insurance first to families living below the poverty line, and then to all families in the provinces governed by the PTI, he said.

The prime minister also spoke about Pakistan’s climate change initiatives, noting that the 10 billion tree tsunami reflects his government’s commitment to tackle environmental degradation and reverse biodiversity loss. We are ready to contribute more than our share to protect this priceless planet and help it heal from centuries of neglect, he said.

Noting that 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, Khan said the lasting friendship has seen the two countries support each other on matters of their respective core interests. At a time of complex and profound changes at the global and regional levels, our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership remains a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity, he said.

Our two nations are celebrating this historic milestone in a dignified manner. I am confident that the year 2021 will bring new vigor and vitality to our tried friendship, he said and urged all who gathered to join hands in advancing the noble cause of peace. and the development, well-being of our peoples and the building of a community of A shared future for all mankind.

Chaired by President Xi Jinping, the virtual summit is expected to bring together more than 500 political parties and more than 10,000 political workers and representatives from various regions of the world. In addition to Khan, 20 other world leaders are also expected to deliver remarks at the summit.

