Chinese Tech Giants Wiped Out $ 823 Billion, And It’s Not Over Yet | Business and Economy News





Falling valuations also provide a rare opportunity to buy high-growth internet companies at very attractive prices.

Chinese tech giants have wiped out a total of $ 823 billion since their February highs, and Beijing’s growing crackdown on the industry is fueling investor fears the sale is far from over. Authorities on Tuesday issued a blanket warning to the nation’s largest companies, pledging to step up oversight of data and listing security overseas just days after Didi Global Inc.’s controversial decision to go public to the public. United States. including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., JD.Com Inc., Baidu Inc. and Meituan. The sale will continue in the third quarter, said Paul Pong, managing director of Pegasus Fund Managers Ltd. It said it sold two-thirds of its tech stocks, including Tencent and Alibaba, in May. The authorities’ measures will continue. The Hang Seng Technology Index, whose members include many of China’s biggest tech companies, fell 1.9% on Wednesday, ready for its sixth consecutive day of decline. Tencent and Meituan fell 3.7%, among the biggest drops in the Hang Seng index. Alibaba fell 2.1%. China’s sweeping warning on Tuesday followed the opening of a security review by the country’s internet regulator last week on Didi and a request for app stores to remove it. The move stunned investors and industry executives and hammered Hong Kong stocks of peers such as Tencent, one of Didis’ biggest backers. Investors fear the latest security-based investigations have opened a new front in President Xi Jinping’s broader campaign against Chinese internet giants that began in November with the collapse of Ant Group’s mega IPO Co. Over the weekend, China clashed with two other companies that were also recently listed on New York Full Truck Alliance Co. and Kanzhun Ltd. Investors are likely to take a sell approach first and then discuss later to limit policy risks in their portfolio, said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. Stock prices are likely to be influenced by fluctuations in short-term sentiment as opposed to company fundamentals, Jian Shi Cortesi, Zurich-based fund manager at GAM Investment Management, wrote in an email. Granted, valuations may start to look attractive. Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu Inc., among the first and largest Chinese technology companies to enter public markets, are trading at an average of 22 times expected earnings over the next 12 months. This compares to the 10-year average of 26 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In the event that market sentiment becomes extremely pessimistic and we see the Hang Seng tech index drop 20%, this could be a rare opportunity to buy fast-growing Chinese internet companies at extremely attractive prices, said the GAM Jian Shi. The Hang Seng Technology Index is down 31% from its February high. Investors in mainland China, who accounted for about a third of Tencent’s stock revenue this year, turned net sellers of the stock in June. While the long-term future of Chinese technology remains, it will be a warning to short-term investors, United Firsts Tang said.

