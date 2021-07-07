Politics
The man behind China’s aggressive new voice
The Chicago Consulates’ outreach to Roth was built on a model that has been used by China around the world. In Poland, President Andrzej Duda was reportedly forced to call on President Xi Jinping to express his gratitude for the medical aid, a call that was later reused for China’s internal propaganda. In Southeast Asia, China has asked governments to thank China for sending medical teams to help fight the pandemic. They do this as standard practice in many countries, said Sun, of the Stimson Center. But you don’t hear about it because the governments there just do it.
As the pandemic accelerated beyond China’s borders, a litany of other examples have come to light. In March, Xinhua, the state’s official news agency, called the US epidemic a Trump pandemic and suggested that China could easily halt exports of medical equipment, otherwise the United States would be engulfed in the crisis. mighty sea of coronavirus. When the Netherlands changed the name of their representative office in Taiwan to include the word Taipei, China warned it could withhold medical aid in response. No offender was too small: The Wall Street Journal reported that when a Sri Lankan activist named Chirantha Amerasinghe criticized the Chinese government for being low class on Twitter, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo responded: The total death toll in #Pandemic #China is 3,344 so far, much smaller than your high class Western governments. At the time, Amerasinghe had less than 30 followers.
There is this common theme of Western hypocrisy, Western decline, Chinese model advertising, said Peter Martin, journalist and author of Chinas Civilian Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy. There is an ideology behind it. The idea is that our system has a model and it works and the world recognizes it more and more, and West’s system is immoral and broken and in decline. It really is that kind of sunset on the Western ideology behind it, and the strong belief in the effectiveness of the Chinese party-state.
The campaign was not entirely punitive, however; it also included incentives for good behavior. One facet of the response has been mask diplomacy: exerting China’s near monopoly on making essential PPE as a tool to reward friends and punish perceived enemies. Huawei, the struggling Chinese telecommunications giant, donated 800,000 face masks to the Netherlands, months before the country was set to hold its 5G telecommunications auction. More donations went to Canada and France, none of which had decided on its 5G infrastructure. Josep Borrell, the foreign policy chief of the European Union, warned his colleagues that there was a global battle of ongoing narratives an assessment that gained more ground in April, when, faced with pressure from Beijing , EU officials rewrote a report on pandemic disinformation to focus less on the actions of the Chinese government.
Roth responded differently. On March 26, he presented a resolution to the State Senate. The Chinese Communist Party has deliberately and intentionally misled the world about the Wuhan coronavirus, according to the resolution, and Wisconsin has stood in solidarity with the Chinese people in condemning the actions of the Communist Party. The resolution went on to list a litany of alleged wrongdoing for which the party was responsible, including the crackdown on Tibetans and Muslim Uyghurs, the one-child policy, organ harvesting, forced sterilization, crushing of protests. Tiananmen, currency manipulation, intellectual property theft and restricted market access. Roth wasn’t sure if Wu had bothered to research his political party, let alone his political positions, before asking him to pass the resolution. If she had, she might have known he was unlikely to accept it.
But Roth had no illusions that China really cared about him or Wisconsin. At first I thought they were just coming towards me, he told me when he spoke to me last summer. Then I realized that this was standard operating procedure. They wanted us to put it through so they could run it in their national media and say, look, the United States, Wisconsin praise us. The result was the opposite: he was working on a resolution supporting Hong Kong. By the time we’re done, well have one on Taiwan, Roth said.
According to the data According to a 14-country survey released by the Pew Research Center in October, just weeks before Zhaos Australia’s tweet, negative views on China have skyrocketed over the past year, reaching all-time highs in nine of the 14 countries. The change has been particularly striking in countries like Australia, Sweden and the Netherlands which have been the recipients of China’s most belligerent diplomacy. In Australia, negative opinions have increased by 24 percentage points since 2019, the biggest single-year change in the country since Pew started conducting the survey in 2008. Sixty-one percent of those polled said that China had mismanaged the pandemic; the most negative opinions came from China’s regional neighbors Australia, Japan and South Korea. (Only the United States received a lower rating for its response to the pandemic.)
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/07/magazine/china-diplomacy-twitter.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]